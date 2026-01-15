USCIS Announces Inflation-Adjusted Premium Processing Fee Increase Effective March 1, 2026

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a final rule adjusting its premium processing fees to reflect inflation, as authorized under the USCIS Stabilization Act. The new fee structure is effective March 1, 2026 for any Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, postmarked on or after that date. Petitioners and applicants who file premium processing requests with outdated fees after that date will have their requests rejected and returned.

Premium processing remains an optional service that guarantees USCIS action (such as approval, denial, or RFE) within a statutory timeframe (e.g., 15, 30, or 45 business days depending on the case type: https://www.uscis.gov/forms/all-forms/how-do-i-request-premium-processing) when the correct fee is paid and the I-907 is properly filed.

Updated Premium Processing Fee Schedule (Effective March 1, 2026)

Form / Case Type Current Fee (Before March 1, 2026) New Fee (Effective March 1, 2026) Increase Form I-129 — H-2B & R-1 classifications $1,685 $1,780 +$95 Form I-129 — all other eligible classifications (e.g., H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN, E) $2,805 $2,965 +$160 Form I-140 — Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker (EB petitions) $2,805 $2,965 +$160 Form I-539 — Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status (F, J, M categories) $1,965 $2,075 +$110 Form I-765 — Employment Authorization (e.g., OPT/STEM-OPT) $1,685 $1,780 +$95

This table reflects the fee components for the requested expedited service only (Form I-907). Underlying base filing fees are separate and must also be paid where required.

