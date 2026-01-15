ARTICLE
15 January 2026

USCIS Announces Inflation-Adjusted Premium Processing Fee Increase Effective March 1, 2026

CH
Clark Hill

Contributor

Clark Hill logo

At Clark Hill, our value proposition is simple. We offer our clients an exceptional team, dedicated to the delivery of outstanding service. We recruit and develop talented individuals and empower them to contribute to our rich diversity of legal and industry experience. With locations spanning across the United States, Ireland, and Mexico, we work in agile, collaborative teams, partnering with our clients to help them reach and exceed their business goals.

Clark Hill. Simply Smarter.

Explore Firm Details
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a final rule adjusting its premium processing fees to reflect inflation, as authorized under the USCIS Stabilization Act.
United States Immigration
Martin Uribe Francia
Martin Uribe Francia’s articles from Clark Hill are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States
Clark Hill are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Cannabis & Hemp and Consumer Protection topic(s)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a final rule adjusting its premium processing fees to reflect inflation, as authorized under the USCIS Stabilization Act. The new fee structure is effective March 1, 2026 for any Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, postmarked on or after that date. Petitioners and applicants who file premium processing requests with outdated fees after that date will have their requests rejected and returned.

Premium processing remains an optional service that guarantees USCIS action (such as approval, denial, or RFE) within a statutory timeframe (e.g., 15, 30, or 45 business days depending on the case type: https://www.uscis.gov/forms/all-forms/how-do-i-request-premium-processing) when the correct fee is paid and the I-907 is properly filed.

Updated Premium Processing Fee Schedule (Effective March 1, 2026)

Form / Case Type Current Fee (Before March 1, 2026) New Fee (Effective March 1, 2026) Increase
Form I-129 — H-2B & R-1 classifications $1,685 $1,780 +$95
Form I-129 — all other eligible classifications (e.g., H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN, E) $2,805 $2,965 +$160
Form I-140 — Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker (EB petitions) $2,805 $2,965 +$160
Form I-539 — Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status (F, J, M categories) $1,965 $2,075 +$110
Form I-765 — Employment Authorization (e.g., OPT/STEM-OPT) $1,685 $1,780 +$95

This table reflects the fee components for the requested expedited service only (Form I-907). Underlying base filing fees are separate and must also be paid where required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Martin Uribe Francia
Martin Uribe Francia
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More