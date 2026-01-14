Global Immigration: 2025 In Review

Clark Hill's Global Immigration practice guides corporate clients and individuals through complex global immigration challenges worldwide. We pride ourselves on creative, compliant and people-centered solutions – looking at global mobility from a wholistic perspective in an ever-changing immigration environment. Our team assists with short-term assignments, long-term relocations, consular processing, document procurement, document legalizations/apostilles, and business visas in 100+ countries worldwide.

Reviewing the major updates from 2025, we continue to see EMEA implementing tighter controls around immigration – specifically the entry and tracking of business visitors and tourists – while many countries are focusing on innovation and modernized processes to allow for faster visa issuance for skilled workers (to fill occupation shortages or secure new outstanding talent) and greater mobility.

AMERICAS

Brazil

Change in Brazil's Visitor Visa Regime – Inclusion of Technical Assistance and Technology Transfer Activities:

On Oct. 08, 2025, The Brazilian Government published new regulations around what activities can be performed in Brazil on a visitor visa.

The scope of the visitor visa now expressly includes technical assistance and technology transfer activities.

This change simplifies certain short-term assignments of foreign nationals to Brazil. Previously the above activities would have required prior authorization and would have fallen under the VITEM V – Work visa.

Canada

Canada Releases 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan:

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) have released its plan outlining detailed admission targets and substantial shifts in immigration strategy.

The Plan sets permanent resident admissions at 380,000 annually through 2028 and reduces temporary resident arrivals to 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in 2027–2028, with a goal of lowering Canada's temporary population to below 5% of the total population by 2027.

The biggest impact from Canada's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan is that international student permits are significantly reduced, with annual intakes expected to fall from roughly 305,000 in 2025 to 155,000 in 2026 — a 49% decrease.

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) Suspends Express Entry: Skilled Trades Stream:

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) has suspended the Express Entry: Skilled Trades Stream following a program review that identified systemic misrepresentation and compliance concerns related to eligibility criteria. These findings impact the OINP Director's ability to reliably assess whether applicants meet program requirements.

The program is currently considered high-risk and unable to support Ontario's labor market needs. As a result, the OINP director has:

Stopped accepting new Skilled Trades Stream Applications; and

Initiated the return of all outstanding applications, with full refunds issued under Ontario Regulation 421/17.

The suspension highlights a growing focus across Canadian provinces on program integrity, fraud detection and responsible allocation of nomination spaces. Ontario's decision aligns with broader trends of enhanced verification and increased scrutiny of employer-supported and occupation-specific pathways.

EMEA

United Kingdom

Significant reforms to work routes:

Further changes to the UK immigration system were announced on October 14, 2025 by the Home Office. These were clarifications on reforms outlined in the Immigration White Paper released by the UK government earlier this year and they aim to reduce net migration, boost productivity and strengthen the UK economy by attracting highly skilled talent. We expect further updates to be released in the coming months.

Included in the reforms were:

Increased Immigration Skills Charge for Employers;

Higher Financial Requirements for Students;

Reduced Graduate Visa Lengths;

Expansion of High Potential Individual Route;

New Entrepreneurship Pathway for Recent Graduates;

Increased English Language Requirements;

Continued transition to a digital immigration system;

Botswana and Palestine Added to Visa National List.

Ireland

Reforms to Irish Citizenship eligibility and family reunification for non-EEA family members:

The Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has updated the Non-EEA Family Reunification Policy to make the policy shorter and clearer to applicants.

Main changes to the policy include:

Increasing the income requirements for sponsoring dependent adults;

Extending the right to work to children aged 16-18, for certain permit holders; (General and Critical Skills Employment Permits);

Reducing income requirements from two years to one year, to align with the existing one-year waiting period;

Allowing dependent family members to transition to an independent permission earlier, assuming the sponsor naturalizes before the standard 5-year waiting period;

Clarifying the existing Policy on how and when the Minister may waive certain criteria of the Policy in exceptional circumstances.

Spain

Elimination of Real Estate Golden Visas:

As of April 03, 2025, the Spanish government has officially abolished the option to obtain residency through property investment under the so-called "Golden Visa" program. Investors whose applications were submitted prior to the cutoff date (or who previously held a Golden Visa) retain their permits and may continue to renew them under the conditions in force at that time.

Comprehensive reform of the regular immigration law:

In May 2025, the Spanish Government implemented a comprehensive reform of its immigration regulation framework by putting into force the new RELOEX, approved in late 2024 under Real Decreto 1155/2024. The reform aims to streamline immigration processes, simplify bureaucratic procedures, and broaden legal pathways for residence, work, family reunification, study, and regularization. Among its main measures are: reducing the residence-period required for certain "arraigos" (rooting / settlement) permits – from three years to two; creating a "second-chance arraigo" to give previous residents who lost legal status a new opportunity to reapply; expanding and simplifying family-reunification, and creating a residence-permit for relatives of Spaniards; updating student-visa regulations; and introducing more flexible and longer-term work and residence permits for foreign employees. The 2025 RELOEX also extends new guarantees for seasonal workers and strengthens protections for minors and victims of gender-based violence when applying for humanitarian or special-circumstances residence permits.

Poland

New legislation on hiring foreign workers introduced in Poland:

In 2025, Poland adopted a new Act on the Conditions for Employing Foreign Nationals, replacing the previous framework and modernizing the country's rules for hiring non-EU workers. The legislation – published through the Polish Parliament which entered into force on June 01, 2025 – introduced a fully digitalized application system, removed the traditional labour market test, and established a streamlined procedure based on a list of protected or priority occupations.

The law also imposes stricter compliance obligations on employers, including mandatory electronic submission of employment contracts, enhanced documentation requirements, and prompt notification of any changes in a foreign worker's employment status. The reform aims to increase transparency, reduce administrative burdens, and improve oversight of foreign labour in Poland.

Termination of 1991 Bilateral Visa-Waiver Agreement for U.S. Citizens:

Following explicit confirmation from the Police Border Guard Headquarters in Poland, U.S. citizens are no longer entitled to remain visa-free in Poland for stays exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period. With the implementation of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) October 12, 2025, the 1991 bilateral agreement that previously allowed U.S. citizens to extend visa-free stays in Poland beyond the Schengen 90/180-day limit is no longer applicable. All bilateral visa-waiver arrangements inconsistent with Article 6(1) of the Schengen Borders Code are effectively terminated.

Portugal

Discontinues the Job-Seeker Visa under the new 2025 immigration regime:

On October 23, 2025, the Portuguese Government officially discontinued the Job-Seeker Visa, ending the possibility for foreign nationals to obtain residency through a job-search pathway. Under the updated immigration regime, all appointments and applications for this visa type were cancelled, reflecting a shift toward more regulated entry routes and closer alignment with Portugal's broader labor-market and migration-policy priorities. Applicants qualifying for the job seeker visa are now being directed to apply for a more regularized skilled job seeker visa.

Portugal ends general in-country regularization processes under 2025 Immigration Reform:

Prior to the 2025 Immigration Reform, Portuguese immigration law allowed third-country nationals who were legally present in Portugal to apply for residence permits from within the country, even if they had entered without a residence visa (including under visa-waiver regimes). These provisions formed the legal basis for in-country regularization through employment or self-employment, without an explicit requirement to hold a residence visa prior to entry.

The 2025 Immigration Reform removed a general in-country regularization pathway. While the law does not introduce an explicit prohibition, it eliminates the legal architecture that previously enabled conversion of lawful stay into residence status. As a result, residence applications from within Portugal are now limited to expressly defined exceptions (such as Golden Visa and student residence permits), and lawful entry under a visa-waiver regime no longer provides a general legal basis to apply for residence from within the country.

Germany

New temporary fast-track procedure for skilled workers:

In 2025, Germany implemented a fast-track procedure for skilled workers designed to expedite residence permits and work visas for foreign professionals offered jobs in shortage sectors such as healthcare, IT, engineering, skilled trades, and transport. Under this system, recognized qualifications are processed quickly, visa and residence applications are prioritized, and administrative hurdles for eligible applicants are reduced – enabling faster deployment of needed professionals in critical sectors. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to address skill shortages and accelerate integration of qualified foreign labor into its labor market.

Slovenia

Temporary residence permits for digital nomads:

As of November 21, 2025, Slovenia has introduced a temporary residence permit for digital nomads. In Slovenia, a digital nomad is defined as a foreigner who is not a citizen of an EU or EEA country and who is either employed or performs work under a civil-law contract for a business entity based outside Slovenia or works as a self-employed person abroad, with all such work carried out remotely via information and communication technologies.

The new permit may be applied for at Slovenian Consulates abroad and those already legally residing in Slovenia may also submit their application at any administrative unit in Slovenia.

A temporary residence permit for digital nomads may be issued for up to one year and cannot be extended. To meet the requirement for sufficient means of subsistence, the foreigner must have monthly funds amounting to at least twice the average annual net salary in Slovenia.

Bulgaria

Significant Changes to the Bulgarian Foreigners Act:

Bulgaria's Parliament amended the Bulgarian Foreigners Act in June 2025.

The amendments put European Commission directives into Bulgarian law. Among the changes "digital nomads" may apply for a long-term residence permit valid for up to six months and which confers the right of residence for up to 180 days.

Kenya

Kenya exempts most African nationals from eTA under new 2025 immigration reform:

Kenya now exempts the following individuals from needing an eTA to travel to Kenya.

Holders of Kenya permanent residence, valid work permit and/or pass;

Holders of a valid Kenya re-entry pass or any other written authority in lieu of a re-entry pass;

Citizens of the East African Partner States: These countries include Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda for a period not exceeding 180 days;

Nationals of the following Countries for a period not exceeding ninety (90) days Barbados, Belize, Botswana, Brunei, Cyrus, Dominica, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji Island, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Kiribati, Lesotho, Malaysia, Maldives, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Union of Comoros, Samoa, San Marino, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Africa, St. Kitts and Navis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Swaziland, Seychelles, The Bahamas, The Gambia, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, The Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe;

Nationals of the following African countries for a period not exceeding sixty (60) days Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sudan, Togo and Tunisia.



South Africa

South Africa implements Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for tourism:

On November 03, 2025 The Department of Home Affairs published the ETA Portal link. The new system is available for tourists from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico. Once the system is stable, the ETA will be expanded to all countries that require visas to visit South Africa.

Saudi Arabia

New skill-based work permit classification system effective July 2025:

In July 2025, Saudi Arabia introduced a new skill-based classification system for work permits. The reform categorizes foreign worker visas according to skill level (e.g. high-skilled, skilled, basic), aligning permit requirements with job qualifications and sector needs. The new scheme aims to streamline hiring for priority sectors, ensure proper wage and skills matching, and support national labour-market goals under Saudi Vision 2030.

Kuwait

New e-Visa system for tourists, business and family visits:

In 2025, Kuwait officially launched the "Kuwait Visa" e-Visa platform, enabling foreign nationals and their sponsors / employers to apply online for tourist, business, or family visit visas. The new system replaces previous manual and paper-based processes, reduces administrative barriers, and modernizes visa issuance across all Kuwaiti Consulates and entry points. The platform aims to facilitate travel, enhance efficiency and transparency, and support the country's economic and tourism-oriented agenda.

Nigeria

Nigeria replaces Visa on Arrival with mandatory e-Visa system from mid-2025:

In 2025, Nigeria implemented a new e-Visa system through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), replacing the previous Visa on Arrival (VoA) regime. Under the updated framework, eligible foreign nationals must now obtain an electronic visa prior to travel via the official NIS platform. The change forms part of Nigeria's broader migration-management modernization and affects short-term visitors and business travelers, among other eligible categories.

APAC

China

China Expands visa-free policy to nationals of Sweeden and extends visa-free policy for 45 other countries.:

Starting November 10, 2025, Nationals of Sweden are eligible to enter China for business, tourism, family visit purposes, or transit without the need for a visa.

This will remain in effect until December 31, 2026. In addition, immigration authorities in China are extending the visa-free policy already enjoyed by nationals of 45 other countries that was set to expire at the end of this year.

The extension applies to the following nationalities:

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

This policy allows for stays of up to 30 days per entry without a visa. For stays over 30 days or for activities not covered under business, tourism, family visit, or transit a visa will be required.

K-Visa Category Introduced:

The K-category visa was introduced on October 01, 2025, targeting young foreign scientific and technology talent. It is designed to attract global talent in STEM fields and offers greater flexibility and convenience with multiple entries and extended stays, without requiring employer sponsorship.

South Korea

Suwon Immigration Office updated the eligibility criteria for D-8 Visa Issuance Number (VIN) applications:

Effective November 2025, the Suwon Immigration Office has updated the eligibility criteria for D-8 Visa Issuance Number (VIN) applications. This new requirement is only applicable to cases processed by the Suwon Immigration Office, where the company's registered business address is in Suwon.

Applicants are now required to satisfy the minimum career experience requirements corresponding to their highest level of educational.

Highest Level of Education Minimum Career Experience Required Bachelor's degree 5 years Master's degree 2 years Doctorate degree N/A

The applicant's career experience must be relevant to the position at the host company.

Proof of experience must be provided through a career certificate or certificate of employment.

The experience does not need to be recent.

The applicant's major need not be related to the position.

The educational background must be verified by an education certificate in English.

Applicants who do not meet the above criteria must undergo pre-consultation with the Suwon Immigration VIN officer.

The requirements may change without prior notice due to circumstances at the Suwon Immigration Office.

Additional Requirements

A copy of the identification of the Korean entity's representative and A copy of the D-8 expatriate list, as required by the conditions.

K-Star visa introduced:

In September 2025 the K-Star visa was introduced with the aim of retaining top-performing students who are currently enrolled in or have graduated from universities in Korea. Applicants must receive a recommendation from their university to be eligible to apply for this visa.

Thailand

Thailand launches online platform for work permit applications:

Thailand officially ended the use of the traditional paper-based Thai work permit system. As of October 13, 2025, it has replaced the previous "Blue Book" with a fully digital platform known as the e-Work Permit System. This marks a major modernization effort by the Ministry of Labour, designed to make the entire work permit process more efficient, secure, and transparent. This digital platform allows foreigners to apply for the work permit anywhere and anytime.

All foreign employees and their sponsoring entities in Thailand are now required to submit applications for new work permits, including Urgent Work Permits, renewals and cancellations online via the platform.

The new system functions as a one-stop service, significantly reducing processing times and eliminating the need to submit multiple applications. Applicants can complete the application form at the website: https://ewp.doe.go.th/, verify their documents and make the appointment online at one of over 40 Foreign Work Permit Service Centers nationwide. At these centers, biometric data is collected, and work permit cards are issued. Each process takes around 12 minutes versus multiple business days previously.

Employers are required to register and verify their identity through the ThaiID mobile application before submitting applications on the new digital platform. The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that the e-Work Permit System will replace the traditional "blue book" permits, which are being phased out.

During the transition period, holders of existing blue book permits may continue using them until expiration, after which all renewals and new applications must be processed online through the e-Work Permit System.

Malaysia

Employment Pass (EP) applications in Malaysia's eastern state of Sarawak are required to be submitted via a new online platform:

Effective November 01, 2025, Employment Pass (EP) applications in Malaysia's eastern state of Sarawak are required to be submitted via a new online platform. Previously, Sarawak work permit applications were customarily prepared and submitted manually at Sarawak immigration offices.

As the state of Sarawak maintains autonomy over its own immigration borders, non-Sarawakians (i.e. Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, as well as foreign nationals) are required to obtain a work permit to work in Sarawak.

The Immigration Labour Management Unit (ILMU) recently launched the "Advanced Labour & Immigration Aligned Network for Compliance System (ALIANCE)" platform for new Employment Pass (EP) applications. Companies are required to create an account on ALIANCE before they can submit new EP applications via the Gateway & Employment for Non-Sarawakians (GENESIS) portal, on the ALIANCE platform.

The launch of the new online platform is part of the ILMU's "Foreign Workers Transformation Approach" project, which aims to simplify, digitize and streamline the work permit application process. Currently, only new EP applications are required to be submitted via the online platform.

The authorities are planning to expand the online platform to include EP renewals, Professional Visit Pass (PVP), and Dependent Pass (DP) applications in the future.

Malaysia authorities increase enforcement for pass shortening prior to exit and Implement Exit clearance for expired Employment Pass (EP) And Professional Visit Pass (PVP) holders:

In accordance with the directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) requires all companies to shorten their expatriates' passes prior to their permanent departure from Malaysia.

Companies must submit a pass shortening application for expatriates who are permanently leaving Malaysia.

The application must be submitted via ESD Online under the "Sub-Product" tab.

Upon application approval, a Shorten Pass Slip will be issued, and it can be downloaded from ESD Online.

Pass holders are required to ensure that the Shorten Pass Slip remain in their possession throughout the departure process and present it upon request.

Effective Nov. 18, 2025, if no renewal or pass shortening application has been submitted after the pass expiry date, the company is obligated to complete the expatriate's Exit Clearance via ESD Online.

The Exit Clearance must be submitted within 30 days from the pass expiry date.

Failure to comply may result in restricted access to ESD Online, including the inability to submit and pay for new applications until the Exit Clearance is completed.

Malaysia Overstay Management Program:

Effective October 21, 2025, any long-term Pass holder in Malaysia (e.g. Employment Pass (EP), Dependant Pass (DP), Professional Visit Pass (PVP) etc) who overstays the validity of the Pass not exceeding 90 days will be compounded without referral to the respective Enforcement Division. The Special Pass application will remain a requirement for overstay cases.

India

eVisa Categories expanded:

India has expanded its eVisa framework to include four new categories:

e-Transit Visa – For travelers passing through India en route to a third country, allowing two entries for 30 days from date of visa issuance

e-Mountaineering Visa – For individuals participating in approved mountaineering expeditions, allowing a single-entry for stays of up to six months from date of visa issuance (pre-clearance document is required from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation)

e-Film Visa – for foreign nationals undertaking film or documentary production in India, allowing stays for up to one year from date of visa issuance (pre-clearance document is required from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)

e-Entry Visa – for persons of Indian origin, spouses and dependents of certain visa holders

These new expanded eVisa categories aim to simplify entry access to India while maintaining existing compliance requirements. Other previously existing eVisa categories (tourist, business, medical and conference) remain unchanged.

Australia

Changes made regarding skilled talent visas:

Effective July 01, 2025, the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) and Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) increased from $73,150 to $76,515, and the Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) increased from $135,000 to $141,210.

The number of accepted English language tests was expanded on August 7, 2025, offering applicants more options.

Skills in Demand (SID) visa: this replaced the Temporary Skills Shortage (TSS) visa in late 2024 and features three streams: Core Skills, Specialist Skills, and Labour Agreement. All SID visa holders have a pathway to permanent residency through the Employer Nomination Scheme (Subclass 186) after two years of employment.

New Zealand

Reduced requirements for Accredited Employer Work Visa:

Several changes to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) came into effect on March 10, 2025, namely

Reducing the work experience requirements from three to two years;

Increasing the maximum visa duration for ANZSCO skill level 4 and 5 holders to three years; and

Removing the English language requirement for certain ANZSCO skill level 4 jobs.

Police clearance certificate (PCC) must be provided when submitting Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) applications.

Effective December 08, 2025, a valid police clearance certificate (PCC) must be provided when submitting Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) applications.

Receipts showing that the applicant has applied for a PCC will no longer be accepted and may result in the application being denied or the visa being issued with a shorter validity.

This change is intended to decrease AEWV processing times as applicants who submit all required documents, including a valid PCC, are expected to receive a quicker decision.

Immigration New Zealand will keep AEWV applications open and contact applicants to request for any missing police certificates.

Singapore

Re-entry permit changes for Singapore permanent residents:

Starting December 01, 2025, Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who are outside of Singapore without a valid Re-Entry Permit (REP) will have 180 days to apply for one before losing their PR status.

A valid REP is necessary whenever a PR travels out of Singapore. It allows them to retain their PR status while abroad. Currently, PRs who are outside of Singapore without a valid REP are deemed to have lost their PR status immediately. They have a one-month grace period after their REP has expired to apply for a new one if they wish to reinstate their PR status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.