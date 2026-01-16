ARTICLE
16 January 2026

U.S. State Department Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries – What Applicants And Businesses Need To Know

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. State Department has announced a temporary halt on immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, effective Jan. 21, 2026.
Worldwide Immigration
Kate Kalmykov
Kate Kalmykov’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • in United States

The U.S. State Department has announced a temporary halt on immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, effective Jan. 21, 2026. This pause comes as the department reassesses its vetting procedures under existing immigration law, specifically focusing on the public charge rule — a determination of whether an applicant is likely to require long-term financial or healthcare support from the U.S. government.

Who Does This Impact?

The full list of 75 countries comprises Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Why the Pause?

The directive aims to prevent the entry of foreign nationals deemed likely to rely on U.S. welfare or public benefits. This move follows increased scrutiny of public charge rules and broader immigration policy changes under the current administration.

Key Points for Applicants and Employers

  • The government will pause visa decisions starting Jan. 21, 2026.
  • Applicants from affected countries may be able to expect delays and should consider alternative strategies.
  • Employers relying on foreign talent may need to adjust timelines and explore contingency plans.

What Happens Next?

The State Department may release more details soon. For now, applicants and businesses should stay informed and may wish to consult with immigration counsel to navigate this evolving situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kate Kalmykov
Kate Kalmykov
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More