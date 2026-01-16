U.S. State Department Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries – What Applicants And Businesses Need To Know

The U.S. State Department has announced a temporary halt on immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, effective Jan. 21, 2026. This pause comes as the department reassesses its vetting procedures under existing immigration law, specifically focusing on the public charge rule — a determination of whether an applicant is likely to require long-term financial or healthcare support from the U.S. government.

Who Does This Impact?

The full list of 75 countries comprises Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Why the Pause?

The directive aims to prevent the entry of foreign nationals deemed likely to rely on U.S. welfare or public benefits. This move follows increased scrutiny of public charge rules and broader immigration policy changes under the current administration.

Key Points for Applicants and Employers

The government will pause visa decisions starting Jan. 21, 2026.

Applicants from affected countries may be able to expect delays and should consider alternative strategies.

Employers relying on foreign talent may need to adjust timelines and explore contingency plans.

What Happens Next?

The State Department may release more details soon. For now, applicants and businesses should stay informed and may wish to consult with immigration counsel to navigate this evolving situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.