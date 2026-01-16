Naturalization Applicants: USCIS Has Tightened Its "Good Moral Character" Review

What is "Good Moral Character" in the Naturalization Process?

USCIS has long required naturalization applicants to show they "have been and still are a person of good moral character" during the statutory residency period. In practice, this means applicants must generally live like responsible, law-abiding members of the community. Historically, USCIS judged good moral character by checking for only statutory bars – for example, violent crimes or fraud – within the past 3–5 years. Under the old approach, an applicant with no disqualifying offenses in their record was presumed to be of good moral character. The new guidance, however, changes the playing field. As of August 15, 2025, USCIS has instructed officers to take a holistic, case-by-case approach: weighing positive contributions as well as any negative conduct. This means that in addition to checking the usual criminal or fraud bars, USCIS now looks for affirmative evidence that an applicant meets the community's ethical expectations.

How Has USCIS Changed the Good Moral Character Standard?

In a policy memorandum dated August 15, 2025, USCIS announced a fundamental shift in citizenship reviews. Going forward, officers "must account for [an applicant's] positive attributes, and not simply the absence of misconduct" when evaluating moral character. In other words, citizenship eligibility is no longer assessed by a purely "mechanical" checklist of disqualifying acts. Instead, USCIS will perform a "totality of the circumstances" review. The agency explains that this change is meant to "ensure that USCIS officers are accounting for an alien's positive contributions to American society."

The new policy is already in effect. USCIS says the guidance applies immediately to all pending and future naturalization applications. That means if you filed Form N-400 before or after August 15, 2025, USCIS officers will apply the new holistic standard. Applicants should expect more in-depth questioning and documentation requests on their naturalization interviews. In short, the bar for proving good moral character has been raised: USCIS now expects applicants to demonstrate not just an absence of bad acts, but also a pattern of positive conduct and community ties.

What Positive Contributions Will USCIS Now Consider?

USCIS explicitly invites applicants to submit evidence of positive factors that support good moral character. Examples such as:

Community and civic engagement: sustained volunteering or community involvement in the United States.

sustained volunteering or community involvement in the United States. Family caregiving: taking care of children, elderly parents, or other family responsibilities.

taking care of children, elderly parents, or other family responsibilities. Education and self-improvement: attaining educational degrees, certifications, or ongoing professional growth.

attaining educational degrees, certifications, or ongoing professional growth. Stable, lawful employment: a steady job history or career achievements, showing financial stability.

a steady job history or career achievements, showing financial stability. Length of lawful residence: having lived continuously and legally in the U.S. for many years.

having lived continuously and legally in the U.S. for many years. Tax and financial responsibility: consistently filing and paying U.S. taxes on time, and handling debts responsibly.

USCIS's memo notes that these positive factors should be weighed along with any adverse facts. In practice, that means applicants can proactively gather documentation – tax returns, employment records, school transcripts, letters from community leaders, etc. – to demonstrate their commitment and integration into American society. According to one analysis, applicants "must now be prepared to affirmatively demonstrate good moral character" by submitting evidence of each relevant positive attribute.

What Conduct Can Disqualify an Applicant's Good Moral Character?

USCIS confirms that the statutory disqualifiers remain in force, but they will now be reviewed more broadly. Examples of permanent bars (which can never be waived) include: violent crimes such as murder, aggravated felonies, torture, or genocide. Conditional bars (if committed during the statutory period) include controlled-substance convictions, multiple DUI offenses, false claims to U.S. citizenship, and unlawful voting. Importantly, the memo also highlights other technically lawful behaviors that might be inconsistent with community norms. These could include "habitual traffic violations, harassment, or aggressive solicitation," for example. In other words, even non-criminal conduct that is markedly out of line with local standards can count against good moral character.

USCIS officers will review all available records – criminal history, civil records, even community reputation – and may interview applicants about past conduct. The new policy expressly encourages officers to scrutinize an applicant's life story. For applicants with past infractions, USCIS will demand evidence of genuine rehabilitation (such as completed probation, paid fines or child support, etc.) before finding good moral character.

How Can Applicants Demonstrate Good Moral Character Under the New Immigration Policy?

Given the heightened scrutiny, applicants should take a strategic, evidence-based approach. Attorneys advise assembling a clear "totality of the circumstances" portfolio that paints a full picture of character. This may include:

Documenting all positive contributions (letters of recommendation, volunteer certificates, award notices).

Submitting proof of education and employment history (diplomas, transcripts, tax returns, pay stubs).

Showing stability (rent/mortgage payments, lease agreements, long-term job records).

Presenting tax records and financial documents to prove responsibility.

Detailing any family or community roles (affidavits from family or community members).

If past mistakes occurred, providing evidence of rehabilitation: court completion certificates, letters from probation officers, proof of paid debts or support, etc.

USCIS may issue Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or ask probing questions at the interview. It's now critical for applicants to preemptively gather relevant documents and explain any negative incidents in context. A strong naturalization package under the new rules will highlight how the applicant's overall life reflects responsibility and community values – not merely the absence of a criminal record.

How Can an Immigration Attorney Help?

