ARTICLE
14 January 2026

Rose, Caden And Farkas Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers In America List

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman partners David C. Rose, Colleen L. Caden, and Ilene S. Farkas have been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America.
United States Immigration
David C. Rose,Colleen Caden, and Ilene S Farkas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Pryor Cashman LLP are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)

Pryor Cashman partners David C. Rose, Colleen L. Caden, and Ilene S. Farkas have been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

  • David C. Rose, Managing Partner of the firm, was recognized for Litigation, Investment Management, andMedia;
  • Colleen L. Caden, Chair of the firm's Immigration Group, earned recognition for Immigration; and
  • Ilene S. Farkas, Co-Chair of the firm's Litigation Group and Music Group, was highlighted for Litigation and Music.

This marks the 21st edition of the Lawdragon guide, which recognizes top law practitioners who "lead the way for clients, their communities, and their firms" across the United States. Attorneys were selected through a blend of yearlong research, discussions with lawyers, and robust nominations.

See the full Lawdragon list using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of David C. Rose
David C. Rose
Photo of Colleen Caden
Colleen Caden
Photo of Ilene S Farkas
Ilene S Farkas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More