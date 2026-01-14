Rose, Caden And Farkas Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers In America List

Pryor Cashman partners David C. Rose, Colleen L. Caden, and Ilene S. Farkas have been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

David C. Rose, Managing Partner of the firm, was recognized for Litigation, Investment Management, and Media;

Ilene S. Farkas, Co-Chair of the firm's Litigation Group and Music Group, was highlighted for Litigation and Music.

This marks the 21st edition of the Lawdragon guide, which recognizes top law practitioners who "lead the way for clients, their communities, and their firms" across the United States. Attorneys were selected through a blend of yearlong research, discussions with lawyers, and robust nominations.

See the full Lawdragon list using the link below.

