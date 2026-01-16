REMINDER: Join Us In Florida This March: H-2B Visa Workshops For Hospitality Employers

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

Join the many hospitality professionals who have already registered for our highly popular H-2B Visa Workshops, returning to Florida this March!

Back by popular demand, Pabian Law is hosting three in-person H-2B Visa Workshops designed to help hospitality employers successfully prepare for the Winter 2026-2027 H-2B visa season:

Workshop Dates & Locations

Duck Key, Florida | Hawks Cay Resort March 2, 2026 | 8:30–10:30 AM

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | DoubleTree by Hilton March 3, 2026 | 8:30–10:30 AM

Naples, Florida | Players Club & Spa March 4, 2026 | 8:30–10:30 AM



These workshops provide practical guidance, timely insights, and strategic planning to help you navigate the H-2B process with confidence—especially in light of increasing demand and the growing likelihood of the H-2B numerical cap being reached for October 1 start dates. We will also discuss the impacts to the hospitality industry caused by the terminations of many humanitarian statuses, including Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

📌 Registration is now open:

Register online at https://www.eventleaf.com/e/pabian-law-h2b-workshops-2026

Need accommodations while in Florida? Please refer to the attached email with hotel block information for all three locations.

A Few Important Notes:

Pabian Law clients : A discount code has already been emailed to you—be sure to use it when registering.

: A discount code has already been emailed to you—be sure to use it when registering. These workshops are different from our annual Staffing Summit and serve a separate purpose. If possible, we strongly recommend attending both, as they cover distinct topics.

and serve a separate purpose. If possible, we strongly recommend attending both, as they cover distinct topics. The content is the same at all three locations , so attending just one workshop will give you everything you need.

, so attending just one workshop will give you everything you need. While focused on winter-season employers , summer-season organizations are encouraged to attend to network with opposite-season employers for recruiting and collaboration.

, summer-season organizations are encouraged to attend to network with opposite-season employers for recruiting and collaboration. For winter-season organizations, these workshops are more important than ever given the increased risk of the cap being reached and major anticipated impacts to hospitality organizations caused by the termination of many TPS designations and other humanitarian statuses.

If you have any questions or would like help deciding which event is best for you, please do not hesitate to reach out. I hope to see you in Florida this March!

Warm regards,

Keith

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.