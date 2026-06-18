USCIS Adjustment Of Status Memorandum: Early Implementation Trends

Following USCIS's May 21 memorandum emphasizing consular processing over adjustment of status, the immigration community raised concerns about increased scrutiny and potential disruptions. Two weeks into implementation, patterns are emerging that suggest a more measured approach than initially anticipated, though questions remain about long-term impacts on adjustment applications, employment authorization, and strategic planning for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence.

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When USCIS issued its May 21 memorandum emphasizing consular processing as the preferred pathway for many intending immigrants seeking permanent residence, the immigration community began raising questions. Would adjustment of status (AOS) applications become more difficult to approve? Would USCIS begin issuing widespread requests for evidence (RFEs) challenging applicants’ eligibility to adjust status in the United States? Would employment authorization and travel documents be affected? Would foreign nationals already pursuing AOS face increased scrutiny at interviews?

Now two weeks later, while it remains too early to draw definitive conclusions, implementation so far has been more measured than many initially anticipated. As is often the case with major immigration policy announcements, the practical impact of a memorandum depends not only on the language of the policy itself but also on how adjudicators interpret and apply that guidance in individual cases. Patterns are beginning to emerge, though the type of widespread disruption some stakeholders anticipated has not yet materialized. For a discussion of the memorandum, stream GT’s Immigration Insights Podcast Episode 25.

A Brief Reminder: What Did the Memorandum Do?

The memorandum signaled USCIS’s preference that many intending immigrants pursue immigrant visa processing abroad through U.S. consulates rather than AOS from within the United States. For decades, AOS has served as a critical pathway allowing eligible foreign nationals already present in the United States to complete the permanent residence process without departing the country. The memorandum raised concerns because it appeared to encourage greater scrutiny of adjustment filings and potentially shift adjudicative discretion toward consular processing in certain circumstances. Because AOS offers significant practical advantages – including the ability to remain in the United States while a case is pending, obtain employment authorization, and avoid many uncertainties associated with overseas visa processing – the memorandum generated concern among employers, foreign nationals, and immigration practitioners.

What Are We Seeing So Far?

While every case is unique, several trends have emerged during the first two weeks following issuance of the memorandum.1

Adjustment Applications Continue to Be Approved

Many AOS applications filed before the memorandum was issued continue to be approved, including for applicants in valid F-1, H-1B, and L-1 status. To date, there has been no indication of a blanket slowdown or freeze affecting adjustment applications that were already pending when the memorandum was released.

Employment Authorization and Travel Documents Continue Moving Forward

There are continued approvals of employment authorization documents (EADs) and advance parole (AP) applications filed in connection with AOS cases.

This is significant for applicants relying on adjustment-based work authorization or travel permission while awaiting a decision on their green card applications.

Adjustment Interviews Continue

Adjustment interviews at local USCIS field offices are continuing without apparent interruption. There is variation in how officers appear to be approaching the memorandum. In some interviews, applicants have reported that the memorandum was not discussed at all, with officers focusing on traditional adjustment issues such as admissibility, maintenance of status, employment history, family relationships, and application accuracy. In other interviews, applicants have reported being asked why they chose AOS rather than consular processing, a line of questioning consistent with the language and policy objectives reflected in the memorandum. At this stage, these questions may be exploratory rather than outcome-determinative. The fact that some officers are raising the issue suggests that field offices are aware of the guidance and may be incorporating it into interview practices.

Limited Reports of Requests for Evidence

One concern following the memorandum was whether USCIS would begin issuing RFEs requiring applicants to justify why AOS is appropriate in lieu of consular processing. While practitioners around the country have reported receiving such RFEs in some cases, our office has not yet received any RFEs specifically seeking that explanation. The relatively short period since the memorandum’s issuance makes it difficult to assess whether such requests will become more common. Historically, USCIS implementation of major policy changes often varies by field office, service center, and adjudicator before more consistent practices emerge. As additional cases move through the system, we may gain greater insight into whether these RFEs represent isolated examples or the beginning of a broader adjudication trend.

No Significant Travel Issues Reported

Travel concerns were another area of uncertainty following the memorandum. Many applicants questioned whether travel on AP or travel in H-1B and L-1 status could become more complicated if USCIS adopted a stronger preference for consular processing. To date, we have not received reports from clients indicating unusual travel-related complications attributable to the memorandum.

A Growing Interest in Preserving Consular Processing Options

One practical response is increased interest in maintaining flexibility. Some individuals with approved immigrant petitions are electing to file Form I-824, Application for Action on an Approved Application or Petition, to preserve the possibility of consular processing should they decide – or be required – to pursue that route in the future. While filing Form I-824 is not necessary or advisable in every case, it reflects a broader trend among applicants seeking to keep multiple options available while the long-term impact of the memorandum becomes clearer. For certain individuals, particularly those with international travel obligations, complex immigration histories, or concerns about future policy developments, preserving optionality may be a prudent strategic consideration.

Considerations for Employers and Foreign Nationals

The memorandum is significant, but the implementation data available today does not support the conclusion that AOS is no longer viable or that applicants should automatically abandon pending or planned adjustment filings in favor of consular processing.

Each case warrants careful evaluation on its own merits. Factors such as immigration status, travel needs, country of citizenship, visa availability, processing times, family circumstances, and long-term immigration objectives should continue to drive strategic decision-making. For many applicants, AOS may remain the preferred and most practical path to permanent residence. For others, preserving consular processing as a backup option may provide additional flexibility. Immigration strategy is most effective when tailored to the individual circumstances of the applicant.

Looking Ahead

The first two weeks following the memorandum have provided some initial data points, but many questions remain unanswered. As additional cases move through interviews and adjudication, we expect to gain greater visibility into how field offices and service centers interpret the guidance. There may also be further policy clarification from USCIS, additional stakeholder engagement, new adjudication trends, and potentially litigation that could affect implementation. For now, AOS cases continue to move forward – applications are being approved, interviews are being conducted, employment authorization and travel documents continue to be issued.

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