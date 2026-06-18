DOS Expands B-1 Business Visitor Eligibility: What The New ‘Specialized Trainer’ Category Means For Employers

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has updated the Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) to create a new “Specialized Trainer” category within the B-1 business visitor classification.

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The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has updated the Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) to create a new “Specialized Trainer” category within the B-1 business visitor classification. The change may provide multinational companies with greater flexibility when bringing foreign experts to the United States. For years, some companies have struggled with the often-blurry line between permissible B-1 business activities and employment requiring a work-authorized visa such as H-1B, L-1, E-2, or TN status. The new guidance does not eliminate those distinctions, but it does create a clearer pathway for certain foreign nationals whose primary purpose is to transfer specialized knowledge rather than perform productive work in the United States.

What Changed?

DOS revised 9 FAM 402.2 to add a standalone “Specialized Trainers” provision at 9 FAM 402.2-5(E)(2). Under the new guidance, a foreign national may qualify for B-1 classification if he or she is traveling temporarily to the United States to provide training or transfer knowledge to U.S. workers regarding specialized or proprietary techniques, skills, or know-how necessary for industrial equipment, machinery, or processes that have been acquired from or sourced through a company outside the United States.

To qualify, the individual must:

Possess unique knowledge that is not widely available in the United States;

Travel to the United States on a temporary basis;

Be involved in a qualifying project connected to foreign-sourced equipment, machinery, or processes; and

Receive no remuneration from a U.S. source.

The FAM also instructs consular officers to annotate visas issued under this provision with the notation “B-1 SPECIALIZED TRAINER.”

Why This Matters

The significance of this change lies not only in the creation of a new category but also in what it may suggest about the government’s evolving view of modern business operations. Historically, the B-1 classification permitted certain commercial or industrial workers to install, service, repair, or train workers regarding equipment purchased from a foreign company, but the training component was closely tied to the installation or servicing function. Companies sometimes encountered situations where a foreign expert needed to transfer proprietary knowledge relating to a manufacturing process, technology platform, industrial workflow, or specialized production method, yet did not clearly fit within existing B-1 guidance.

The new Specialized Trainer category appears to acknowledge that global businesses increasingly rely on the movement of knowledge, rather than simply the movement of equipment. In many industries, the true value of a foreign acquisition is not the machinery itself but the expertise required to use it effectively. Whether involving advanced manufacturing, semiconductor production, renewable energy systems, artificial intelligence applications, pharmaceuticals, or industrial automation, some companies need foreign specialists to train U.S. personnel on proprietary techniques that cannot easily be replicated by local workers. The revised guidance provides a more direct framework for these scenarios.

A Potentially Broader Category Than Before

The Specialized Trainer provision appears broader than the traditional commercial or industrial worker framework.

Under the older guidance, training activities were often tied directly to installation, servicing, or repair obligations arising from a sales contract. The new language focuses more broadly on the transfer of specialized knowledge related to foreign-sourced equipment, machinery, or processes. This distinction may create opportunities for companies that acquire technology, proprietary production methods, or specialized industrial systems from foreign affiliates or vendors, even when a traditional installation or service agreement does not exist.

That said, employers should not view this as an unrestricted expansion of B-1 eligibility. DOS did not create a general category for foreign nationals to provide training in the United States. Rather, the training must still be connected to specialized knowledge involving foreign-sourced industrial equipment, machinery, or processes, and the applicant must possess expertise that is not readily available in the U.S. labor market.

What Activities Remain Prohibited?

As with all B-1 classifications, an important limitation remains unchanged: the foreign national cannot engage in productive employment in the United States.

This distinction will continue to be critical during visa adjudications and inspections at ports of entry. The foreign national’s primary purpose must be knowledge transfer and training. If the individual is actually performing day-to-day operational work, filling a position in the U.S. workforce, directly providing services to customers, or otherwise engaging in productive labor, a work-authorized visa classification may still be required.

Similarly, the FAM expressly requires that the individual receive no remuneration from a U.S. source. Foreign payroll arrangements therefore remain an important part of compliance planning. Companies utilizing this category should consider documenting foreign employment, compensation arrangements, and the temporary nature of the assignment.

Employer Considerations

For multinational companies, manufacturers, technology firms, and industrial enterprises, the new guidance creates an opportunity to revisit situations that may previously have required more complicated immigration solutions.

Employers should consider whether upcoming projects involve:

Installation of foreign-sourced equipment;

Implementation of proprietary manufacturing processes;

Technology transfer initiatives;

Specialized training for U.S. personnel;

Knowledge-sharing programs involving foreign subject-matter experts; or

Short-term assignments focused on operational training rather than productive work.

Where the facts align with the new FAM guidance, the B-1 Specialized Trainer category may offer a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional work-authorized classifications. However, because the category is new, stakeholders may seeconsular posts and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers develop their own interpretations regarding the scope of permissible activities and what requirements must be met for a “qualifying project.” Documentation, including evidence regarding the proprietary nature of the knowledge being transferred, the foreign source of the equipment or process, the applicant’s unique expertise, and the absence of U.S.-source remuneration, may be critical.

Looking Ahead

The addition of the Specialized Trainer category represents a meaningful expansion of B-1 business visitor eligibility in recent years. While it does not fundamentally alter the longstanding prohibition on employment in B-1 status, it provides greater clarity for companies that need foreign experts to transfer highly specialized knowledge to U.S. workers. For employers operating in increasingly global and technology-driven industries, that clarification may prove valuable.

As consular officers, CBP, and employers begin applying the new guidance in practice, additional questions may emerge regarding the boundaries of permissible training activities and the documentation needed to support these applications. Companies considering use of this category may wish to evaluate the facts of each case to confirm that the proposed activities fit squarely within the new FAM framework and do not cross into unauthorized employment.

The update serves as a reminder that while some stakeholders view the B-1 category, it continues to evolve alongside the realities of international business, technology transfer, and global workforce mobility.

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