Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: Understanding The H-2B Prevailing Wage Requirement (Video)

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers Understanding the H-2B Prevailing Wage Requirement (linked).

One of the most important compliance obligations in the H-2B visa program is ensuring that workers are paid at least the required Prevailing Wage. Yet many employers find the prevailing wage process confusing and are left wondering how these wage rates are determined and what they mean for their business. In this video, we break down the H-2B prevailing wage requirement in clear, practical terms. You’ll learn how prevailing wages are calculated, why they vary by occupation and location, and what employers need to know to remain compliant while effectively planning their workforce and labor costs. Whether you are new to the H-2B program or a seasoned employer, this video will help demystify one of the most critical aspects of a successful H-2B petition. For more H-2B visa updates, best practices, and immigration insights for hospitality, tourism, landscaping, seafood, and other seasonal employers, subscribe to Pabian Law’s channel and turn on notifications so you never miss an episode.#H2B #H2BVisa #SeasonalStaffing #HospitalityIndustry #ImmigrationLaw #WorkforceSolutions #PabianLaw

You can access this week’s video by clicking the image below.

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We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team