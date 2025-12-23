ARTICLE
23 December 2025

New Year, New Green Card… It's Gold Or Platinum

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
The Trump "Gold Card"—an expedited pathway to obtain U.S. permanent residency (a Green Card)—has been rolled out.
United States Immigration
Miranda (Sinclair) Glazier
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Miranda (Sinclair) Glazier’s articles from Gowling WLG are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Oil & Gas and Law Firm industries

The Trump "Gold Card"—an expedited pathway to obtain U.S. permanent residency (a Green Card)—has been rolled out. While key details about specific processing steps and evidentiary requirements remain outstanding, here is what is currently known.

Trump Gold Card

  • Eligibility:  Available to individuals requesting a Green Card based on exceptional ability or eligibility under a national-interest waiver.
  • Processing fee:  $15,000
    • Per person – main applicant, spouse and children
  • Contribution requirement:  A $1 million gift from the individual to the Department of Commerce, or a $2 million contribution from an entity donating on the individual's behalf.

To apply for the Gold Card, one must register their information online via www.trumpcard.gov and receive confirmation the submission was accepted. United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) will then contact the applicant to create or log in to their USCIS account to file the relevant forms. No specific processing times are provided.

Also announced, a new pathway to reside in the U.S. without a visitor visa and without being subject to tax on non-U.S. income. The details include:

Trump Platinum Card

  • Tax residency accommodation:  Permits individuals to reside in the United States for up to 270 days per year without being subject to U.S. tax on non‑U.S. income.
  • Processing fee: $15,000
    • Per person – main applicant, spouse and children
  • Contribution requirement:
    • A $5 million contribution to the Department of Commerce for an individual applicant.
    • The contribution amount may increase at any time.
  • Availability:  A waitlist to apply currently exists and individuals may join the waitlist via www.trumpcard.gov.

Conclusion

The Gold and Platinum programs represent a unique policy shift, pairing expedited immigration and tax accommodations with significant contributions and fees. Continued monitoring of these programs is necessary, as details regarding program mechanics and evidentiary standards remain outstanding. Application timelines are also unclear at this time. Interested parties should evaluate eligibility considerations in parallel with immigration and tax advisors.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Miranda (Sinclair) Glazier
Miranda (Sinclair) Glazier
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More