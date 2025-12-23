New Year, New Green Card… It's Gold Or Platinum

The Trump "Gold Card"—an expedited pathway to obtain U.S. permanent residency (a Green Card)—has been rolled out. While key details about specific processing steps and evidentiary requirements remain outstanding, here is what is currently known.

Eligibility: Available to individuals requesting a Green Card based on exceptional ability or eligibility under a national-interest waiver.

Available to individuals requesting a Green Card based on exceptional ability or eligibility under a national-interest waiver.

$15,000

Contribution requirement: A $1 million gift from the individual to the Department of Commerce, or a $2 million contribution from an entity donating on the individual's behalf.

To apply for the Gold Card, one must register their information online via www.trumpcard.gov and receive confirmation the submission was accepted. United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) will then contact the applicant to create or log in to their USCIS account to file the relevant forms. No specific processing times are provided.

Also announced, a new pathway to reside in the U.S. without a visitor visa and without being subject to tax on non-U.S. income. The details include:

Tax residency accommodation: Permits individuals to reside in the United States for up to 270 days per year without being subject to U.S. tax on non‑U.S. income.

Permits individuals to reside in the United States for up to 270 days per year without being subject to U.S. tax on non‑U.S. income.

$15,000

Contribution requirement:

A $5 million contribution to the Department of Commerce for an individual applicant. The contribution amount may increase at any time.

Availability: A waitlist to apply currently exists and individuals may join the waitlist via www.trumpcard.gov.

Conclusion

The Gold and Platinum programs represent a unique policy shift, pairing expedited immigration and tax accommodations with significant contributions and fees. Continued monitoring of these programs is necessary, as details regarding program mechanics and evidentiary standards remain outstanding. Application timelines are also unclear at this time. Interested parties should evaluate eligibility considerations in parallel with immigration and tax advisors.

