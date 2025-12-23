Social Media Vetting Expansion For Visa Applicants

On December 15, the Department of State (DOS) announced it will expand its social media vetting requirement to additional nonimmigrant visa classifications, including H-1B, H-4 dependents, F, M, and J. As a result of this expansion, all applicants for such visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on "all of their social media profiles to public." Those profiles will then be subject to review as part of their visa application process for entry into the United States.

Additionally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it is discussing making such an online presence review part of the application process for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) currently used by Visa Waiver Program (VWP) travelers from 42 countries. Specifically, CBP is proposing that applicants be required to provide their social media history for the past five years. However, this remains a proposed change subject to public comment by February 9, 2026.

The DOS, meanwhile, has begun to implement its social media vetting for applicants and will use this additional online presence information as part of its visa screening and vetting process to identify individuals inadmissible to the United States. Specifically, the DOS notes this includes "those [applicants] who pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety."

In implementing this additional review, the DOS reiterates that a "U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right."

What exactly will such consular and border officers be looking for?

While the government has not clearly stated what could be identified as potential threats to "U.S. national security or public safety" when conducting this social media vetting, recent changes to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) policy manual in its adjudication of immigration-related benefits can provide some potential clues.

In August, USCIS noted that "any involvement [by an applicant/requestor] in anti-American or terrorist organizations" as well as any evidence of "antisemitic activity" will be considered an "overwhelmingly negative factor in any discretionary analysis." Per USCIS Spokesperson Matthew Tragesser, "America's benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible."

Conclusion

Applicants for the above-mentioned visa classifications (H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J) should be prepared to set their social media profiles to public and expect their online profiles to be reviewed by consular and border officials as part of their application process. This additional review process may also result in delays in visa appointments as consular posts seek to expand their review processes and implement additional social media vetting.

Individuals with concerns prior to seeking entry into the United States should contact immigration counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.