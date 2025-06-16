Trump Administration Announces Travel Ban For 12 Countries, Restrictions For 7 Countries

On June 4, 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation, "Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats,"suspending entry to the United States for nationals of twelve (12) countries and restricting certain classifications of visa holders from an additional seven (7) countries. For both sets of countries, the proclamation applies only to foreign nationals of the designated countries who are outside of the U.S. and who do not have a valid visa as of the effective date of 12:01am EDT, June 9, 2025.

Relying on country-specific circumstances such as terrorist presence within these countries and visa overstay rates, the proclamation suspends entry to the U.S. as an immigrant or as a nonimmigrant visa holder for nationals of the following twelve (12) countries:

Afghanistan

Myanmar

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

In addition, the proclamation suspends entry as an immigrant or as a nonimmigrant in the B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, or J visa categories for nationals of an additional seven (7) countries:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The proclamation also directs the Secretary of State to review the "practices and procedures" of Egypt, to confirm the adequacy of its current screening and vetting capabilities.

The proclamation also directs consular officers to reduce the validity of any other nonimmigrant visa issued to nationals of these seven countries to the extent permitted by law.

Exceptions to Travel Ban

As noted above, for both sets of countries, the proclamation applies only to foreign nationals of the designated countries who are outside of the U.S. and who do not have a valid visa as of the effective date of 12:01am EDT, June 9, 2025. The proclamation notes that immigrant or nonimmigrant visas issued before the effective date shall not be revoked pursuant to the order. The proclamation also does not apply to individuals granted asylum by the U.S., refugees already admitted to the U.S., or individuals granted withholding of removal or protection under the Convention Against Torture.

In addition to these noted limitations, the proclamation provides exceptions for:

Lawful permanent residents ("green card" holders) of the U.S.;

Dual nationals of a designated country and a non-designated country;

Nonimmigrant visa holders in certain diplomatic categories;

Athletes or members of an athletic team and immediate relatives traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting events to be designated;

Immediate family immigrant visas with clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship;

Adoptions;

Afghan Special Immigrant Visas;

Special Immigrant Visas for United States Government employees; and

Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.

The proclamation also allowsexceptions on a case-by-case basis for individuals whose travel to the United States serves a national interest or "advances a critical United States national interest involving the Department of Justice," including when participating in criminal proceedings as witnesses.

Finally, the proclamation directs the Secretary of State, in consultation with other agency heads, to devise a process to assess whether any suspensions and limitations should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented. The Secretary of State is also directed to submit a report within 90 days and every 180 days thereafter to describe whether any suspensions should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented.

Pryor Cashman LLP will continue to monitor this development as well as future proclamations from the White House and any recommendations that may be issued by the Secretary of State. Travelers to the U.S. are encouraged to reach out to their immigration contact at Pryor Cashman LLP before the June 9, 2025, effective date should they have any.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.