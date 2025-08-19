ARTICLE
19 August 2025

TPS EADs: The New One-Year Limit & What Employers Need To Know After The Big Beautiful Bill

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
In a summer of sweeping immigration updates, the Big Beautiful Bill appear to now reshape how employers manage Form I-9 compliance for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries.
United States Immigration
Dawn Lurie and Alexander J. Madrak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a summer of sweeping immigration updates, the Big Beautiful Bill appear to now reshape how employers manage Form I-9 compliance for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries. On July 22, 2025, the Federal Register published a rule implementing provisions from the HR 1 reconciliation bill, shortening the validity of TPS-related Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), and introducing new fees. Just days later, USCIS quietly issued an August 1 alert that shortens automatic extension periods for TPS EAD renewals. This marks a significant shift in TPS-based work authorization,

HR 1 Rule: TPS EADs Now Valid for One Year

The July 22 Federal Register notice confirms that initial TPS EADs are subject to a $550 additional fee and are valid for up to one year or the TPS designation period, whichever is shorter. Renewal TPS EADs carry a $275 additional fee and follow the same one-year or designation-end cap. Importantly, there is no waiver or reduction available for these fees, although separate TPS EAD fee waivers may still be possible. The key takeaway for employers is that even if a country's TPS designation runs longer, any new TPS-based EAD will expire in one year or less.

USCIS August 1 Alert: A New Rule for Automatic Extensions

USCIS's August 1 guidance confirms the narrower automatic extension period for TPS EAD renewals. TPS beneficiaries presenting an expired or expiring EAD (categories A12 or C19) along with a Form I-797C receipt showing a timely renewal filing will now receive an automatic extension of only 365 days, or until the TPS designation ends, whichever is shorter. This new rule applies to all Form I-797C receipts dated July 22, 2025 or later. Previously, TPS EADs could benefit from automatic extensions of up to 540 days, but that is no longer the case.

What This Means for Form I-9 Compliance

When an employee presents an expired or expiring TPS EAD (A12 or C19) and a Form I-797C receipt notice showing a timely filing of the TPS EAD renewal, employers may update the Form I-9 to reflect continued work authorization. However, this authorization is limited to the shorter of 365 days from the EAD's "Card Expires" date or the TPS designation end date for the country. This differs from country-specific DHS announcements or court orders, which may provide longer validity periods.

TPS Developments That Intersect with the One-Year Rule

Recent TPS updates continue to evolve alongside the new one-year cap. A July 31, 2025 court order blocked TPS termination for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua, extending work authorization through November 18, 2025. For Haiti, a court-ordered extension pushed certain TPS EADs to February 3, 2026. Earlier USCIS guidance allowed 540-day extensions for Venezuela and others, but the July 22 rule now overrides that for any TPS renewal filed on or after this date.

Employer Takeaways

Employers should prepare for yearly EAD renewals for TPS workers and update re-verification schedules to reflect the shorter of 365 days or the TPS designation end date when relying on a Form I-797C receipt. Employers must do all of this while being mindful that DHS or court orders may extend EAD validity. Employers that use electronic I-9 systems with automated workflows and automated calculations should ensure the timing is correct on these extensions. Additionally, increased fees and more frequent filings mean higher administrative and financial planning needs for employees that could result in late filings and work authorization gaps.

Final Word

The July 22 HR 1 rule and August 1 USCIS clarification together usher in a new era of TPS-based employment authorization, one defined by shorter validity periods, higher costs, and tighter compliance timelines. It is unclear if we will see these types of changes in other areas. Employers should monitor USCIS country-specific pages, act early on renewals, and rely on trusted legal counsel to stay ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dawn Lurie
Dawn Lurie
Person photo placeholder
Alexander J. Madrak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More