US Consulates In India Conduct Mass Rescheduling Of Visa Appointments As New Screening Rules Launch

U.S. consulates across India have begun cancelling and automatically rescheduling H-1B and H-4 visa appointments (often 90 to 120 days later) due to the new online presence and social media vetting rules taking effect Dec. 15, 2025. Although the Department of State (DOS) has not issued a formal announcement, all major posts, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi are implementing the same operational changes.

Individuals who already traveled abroad or made travel plans and then received notices that their visa interviews were rescheduled into next year may be most affected right now. These applicants may now face extended time outside the United States. Expanded social media vetting and enhanced security background checks are also increasing the likelihood that applicants might experience delays abroad even after completing their visa interviews, as more cases are routed into administrative processing.

New visa applicants may also need to wait for appointments into next year and should be aware that even confirmed appointments might be rescheduled.

These developments coincide with a recent DOS policy shift requiring most visa applicants to process applications in their country of citizenship, nationality, or legal residence. Indian nationals may no longer rely on securing appointments in third-country posts with shorter wait times. Together, these changes might create new challenges for companies that depend on predictable international mobility.

Key Consulate Actions Affecting Employers

Across all posts, the notices share the same core instructions:

Previously scheduled interview dates are no longer valid;

New appointment dates have been automatically assigned months out;

Biometric appointments remain unchanged;

Applicants must download revised appointment letters through the visa portal;

Rescheduling is strictly limited and may be unavailable if the MRV fee receipt is more than one year old; and

Missed appointments may result in fee forfeiture.

These actions reflect a coordinated response to the increased time required for expanded digital footprint screening.

Employer Considerations

The visa-processing environment for India has changed quickly. Employers may wish to adjust planning and internal protocols.

Reevaluate all travel requiring visa stamping in India: Interviews are being postponed by several months. With third-country processing no longer permitted, employees who need visa stamping may face extended time outside the United States. Employers may wish to reassess upcoming international travel for such employees.

Extend lead time in staffing, rotation, and project planning: Short-notice availability for visa appointments in India can no longer be assumed. Consider incorporating additional buffer time for workforce planning, onboarding schedules, client assignments, and project deployments.

Develop contingency plans for mission-critical personnel: For employees essential to operations or client delivery, travel to India may carry heightened return-risk. If travel is unavoidable, managers should prepare for the possibility that return dates may shift.

Update internal travel-approval procedures: Trips involving visa stamping now involve increased uncertainty. HR, mobility, or legal review may be appropriate before granting approval for international travel.

Prepare expedite-request documentation early: Requests for expedited appointments may be difficult to secure. Increased demand across the market and stricter standards applied by consular authorities mean that only the most compelling business emergencies might qualify. Consider gathering strong business-impact evidence in advance—such as operational disruption, financial implications, or urgent client need.

Advise employees who will need visa stamping to avoid non-essential travel: Employees who must obtain a new visa stamp to return to the United States should consider deferring non-essential travel to India. Lengthy appointment delays and the inability to process in other countries increase the likelihood of protracted stays abroad.

Ensure employees understand the expanded social media and online presence review: Accuracy and consistency across public platforms will be reviewed as part of the visa process. Employers should encourage employees to review their online presence to ensure it aligns with their actual employment and immigration history.

Takeaways: Employer Planning

This disruption may be temporary and consular operations may begin to normalize over the next four to six months. Until then, visa applicants who already traveled or made plans before these changes were announced may experience the greatest impact. New applicants might need to plan around appointment availability into next year, with the understanding that rescheduling may occur with little notice. Expanded social media vetting and enhanced security checks may continue to contribute to delays even after interviews take place.

GT will continue monitoring developments across all consulates. Employers with India-based workforces, time-sensitive assignments, or frequent global rotations may wish to reassess mobility strategies using these new constraints as planning baselines.

