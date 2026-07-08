The Evolving Landscape Of O-1A Visas And EB-1 Petitions: Key Trends For Employers And Foreign Nationals

O-1A visas as well as EB-1A Extraordinary Ability and EB-1B Outstanding Professor and Researcher classifications are increasingly important options within employment-based immigration strategy. The O-1A is a temporary nonimmigrant visa classification, while the EB-1A and EB-1B categories provide pathways to lawful permanent residence. Because these classifications rely on similar evidence and may be pursued sequentially or evaluated as part of a broader immigration strategy, employers and foreign nationals frequently consider them in parallel.

The challenge that many practitioners have experienced, however, is evolving adjudication patterns, longer processing times, and increased requests for evidence (RFEs). As interest in these classifications continues to grow, understanding these trends can help employers and foreign nationals make informed decisions about whether to pursue an O-1A, EB-1A, or EB-1B classification and how to prepare the strongest possible case.

Although adjudication trends continue to evolve, these categories remain among the most effective immigration options available for qualified individuals. Success requires more than simply understanding the eligibility requirements. It also requires recognizing how these petitions are being evaluated in today’s adjudication environment.

The growing appeal of O-1A and EB-1 immigration pathways

O-1A, EB-1A Extraordinary Ability, and EB-1B Outstanding Professor and Researcher classifications are increasingly attractive options for highly accomplished professionals seeking temporary work authorization or permanent residence.

Compared to many traditional employment-based pathways, these classifications may offer greater flexibility and, in some cases, a more direct path to permanent residence.

Several factors contribute to growing interest in these classifications, including:

Continued uncertainty surrounding the H-1B lottery

Lengthy PERM labor certification processing times

Significant green card backlogs

Avoiding the PERM process through the EB-1A and EB-1B classifications

Self-petitioning opportunities under the EB-1A classification

Greater awareness of these immigration pathways among employers and foreign nationals

For qualified applicants, O-1A, EB-1A, and EB-1B classifications can provide significant strategic advantages over more traditional employment-based immigration options.

O-1A and EB-1 petitions: Similar evidence, different objectives

Many foreign nationals evaluate O-1A, EB-1A, and EB-1B classifications together because the evidence used to support these petitions often overlaps. Publications, citations, awards, media recognition, judging activities, leadership roles, and original contributions all play important evidentiary roles, although the legal standards for each classification differ.

From a practical standpoint, the most significant distinction is the ultimate immigration objective. The O-1A is a temporary nonimmigrant visa for individuals with extraordinary ability, while the EB-1A Extraordinary Ability and EB-1B Outstanding Professor and Researcher classifications provide pathways to lawful permanent residence. As such, USCIS evaluates the same evidence at a higher level of scrutiny for green card applications.

As a result, many foreign nationals first obtain O-1A status and later pursue permanent residence through an EB-1A or EB-1B petition as their careers continue to develop.

O-1A: A temporary visa for individuals of extraordinary ability

The O-1A visa is available to individuals who possess extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, athletics, or the arts. Unlike the H-1B visa, the O-1A is not subject to an annual lottery and may be filed throughout the year.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate extraordinary ability through sustained national or international acclaim. Depending on the applicant’s field and qualifications, evidence may include:

National or international awards

Published material about the applicant

Scholarly publications

Original contributions of major significance

Participation as a judge of the work of others

Critical or essential roles for distinguished organizations

High salary or remuneration

Other evidence demonstrating exceptional achievement

EB-1A: A permanent residence pathway for individuals of extraordinary ability

The EB-1A category is intended for foreign nationals who have risen to the very top of their field in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim through extensive documentation of their achievements.

One of the principal advantages of the EB-1A category is that employer sponsorship is not required. Individuals may self-petition and do not need a permanent job offer. Instead, they must establish that they intend to continue working in their area of expertise in the United States and that their continued work will substantially benefit the country.

Applicants generally qualify by demonstrating either:

Receipt of a major, internationally recognized award; or

Satisfaction of at least three of the following regulatory criteria: Receipt of lesser nationally or internationally recognized prizes or awards Membership in associations requiring outstanding achievement Published material about the applicant and their work Participation as a judge of the work of others Original contributions of major significance Authorship of scholarly articles Display of artistic work Leading or critical roles for distinguished organizations High salary or other remuneration compared to others in the field Commercial success in the performing arts



Meeting the minimum evidentiary threshold alone is not sufficient. After determining whether the applicant satisfies the regulatory criteria, USCIS conducts a final merits determination based on the totality of the evidence.

Ultimately, USCIS is evaluating whether the applicant has demonstrated sustained national or international acclaim and is among the small percentage who have risen to the very top of the field. For that reason, successful petitions require more than a collection of documents. The evidence should present a cohesive and persuasive narrative demonstrating why the applicant’s accomplishments distinguish them from their peers.

EB-1B: A permanent residence pathway for outstanding professors and researchers

The EB-1B Outstanding Professors and Researchers category is intended for individuals who have achieved international recognition as outstanding in a specific academic field. Like the EB-1A category, EB-1B provides a pathway to permanent residence without requiring the PERM labor certification process. Unlike EB-1A, however, EB-1B requires employer sponsorship.

To qualify, applicants generally must demonstrate:

International recognition as outstanding in a specific academic field

At least three years of teaching or research experience

A qualifying offer of employment from a university, institution of higher education or private employer with comparable research positions

Applicants also must satisfy at least two of the following regulatory criteria:

Receipt of major prizes or awards for outstanding achievement

Membership in associations requiring outstanding achievement

Published material written by others about the applicant’s work

Participation as a judge of the work of others

Original scientific or scholarly research contributions

Authorship of scholarly books or articles in internationally circulated journals

For many professors and researchers, the EB-1B category provides a more tailored pathway to permanent residence because the eligibility requirements align with academic and research achievements.

Current adjudication trends

While O-1A, EB-1A, and EB-1B classifications remain highly effective immigration options for qualified applicants, several adjudication trends have emerged in recent years that may affect how these petitions are prepared and reviewed.

Processing times continue to increase

One of the most significant developments affecting O-1A, EB-1A, and EB-1B applicants is the increase in USCIS processing times. As adjudications take longer, strategic planning and early case preparation have become increasingly important.

As of June 2026, USCIS reported standard processing times of approximately 12.5 months for O-1A petitions, 26.5 months for EB-1A petitions, and 17.5 months for EB-1B petitions. As a result, many applicants are now pursuing premium processing.

For many applicants and employers, obtaining a faster decision provides greater certainty for workforce planning, employment start dates, travel, long-term immigration strategy, and, where applicable, priority date planning. As processing times continue to increase, the ability to receive a decision within a predictable timeframe has become an increasingly important consideration.

Increased requests for evidence (RFEs)

Many immigration practitioners have observed an increase in requests for evidence (RFEs) in O-1A, EB-1A, and EB-1B filings.

Recent RFEs often reflect closer examination of whether the evidence establishes that an applicant satisfies the statutory and regulatory requirements for these classifications. They also reflect evolving adjudication policies and the weight USCIS assigns to different types of evidence when evaluating eligibility. In the EB-1A context, for example, this increased scrutiny has coincided with declining approval rates in recent years.

In many cases, RFEs focus less on whether documentation has been submitted for a particular criterion and more on the quality, significance, and overall persuasiveness of the evidence. As a result, successful petitions increasingly emphasize not only what an applicant has accomplished, but also why those accomplishments are meaningful within the broader field.

The final merits analysis in EB-1A cases continues to drive outcomes

One of the most significant developments in EB-1A adjudications has been USCIS’s continued emphasis on the weight and significance of the evidence, rather than simply whether a petitioner has satisfied the minimum number of regulatory criteria.

Under the framework established in Kazarian v. USCIS, USCIS first determines whether the petitioner has satisfied the applicable evidentiary criteria. It then conducts a final merits determination, evaluating whether the totality of the evidence demonstrates that the applicant has attained the level of distinction required by the statute.

The validity of the final merits determination has been the subject of recent litigation. In Mukherji v. Miller, a federal district court questioned USCIS’s authority to adopt its current final merits framework through policy guidance rather than formal rulemaking. Although the government has chosen not to appeal the ruling, the decision is not binding nationwide and USCIS currently continues to apply a final merits determination in EB-1A adjudications. Accordingly, applicants should continue preparing petitions with this framework in mind.

In practice, this means that satisfying three criteria does not automatically result in approval. Petitioners must also demonstrate that, when viewed as a whole, their accomplishments establish sustained national or international acclaim and place them among the small percentage who have risen to the very top of their field.

As a result, successful petitions should increasingly focus on not only on documenting an applicant’s achievements, but also on explaining why those achievements are significant within the broader context of the field.

LEARN MORE: Testing the limits of USCIS discretion — Extraordinary ability preparation after Mukherji

Increased scrutiny in EB-1B outstanding professor and researcher cases

Historically, the EB-1B category has often been viewed as a relatively straightforward pathway for qualifying academics and researchers with applicants required to satisfy at least two of the regulatory criteria. More recently, however, USCIS has increasingly focused on whether the evidence establishes that the applicant is internationally recognized as outstanding in their academic field, rather than simply whether the minimum evidentiary requirements have been met.

As a result, requests for evidence often focus on the significance and impact of the applicant’s research, teaching, and scholarly contributions. Petitioners should be prepared to explain not only what the applicant has accomplished, but also how those accomplishments have influenced the broader academic community and demonstrate international recognition.

Objective evidence such as citation records, implementation of research findings, influence on subsequent scholarship, peer-review activities, invited presentations, research funding, and well-supported expert opinion letters may play an increasingly important role in establishing eligibility.

Professors, researchers, and employers interested in learning more about the EB-1B category should contact the attorneys in the Garfinkel Immigration Education Specialty Practice Group to learn more.

Assessing O-1A, EB-1A, and EB-1B eligibility

Foreign nationals who have developed meaningful professional recognition may be strong candidates for the O-1A, EB-1A, or EB-1B classification. The appropriate pathway depends on the individual’s qualifications, career stage, and long-term immigration goals.

Because every case is unique, evaluating eligibility requires a detailed review of an individual’s accomplishments, professional standing, and long-term immigration objectives. Foreign nationals who may be eligible for the O-1A, EB-1A, and/or EB-1B categories should consult with experienced immigration counsel to discuss their options.

Despite increasing processing times and reports of greater scrutiny, these pathways remain among the most effective immigration options for highly accomplished professionals to achieve their long-term U.S. immigration objectives.