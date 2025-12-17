USCIS Pause In Adjudications Affects All Immigration Benefits

On Dec. 2, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) halted all immigration applications submitted by nationals from 19 countries following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

The move affects submissions by people from Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen [MBT], Venezuela, Cuba and other countries under travel bans or restrictions. The halt and re-adjudication of immigrant benefits from these countries affects all legal immigration processes. Cases can still be filed, but slowdowns will occur as government resources are shifted. Litigation is anticipated on this substantive change to benefits within the U.S., given that legislation is the customary process.

All Decisions for 19 Travel Ban Countries will affect all immigration related benefits due to slowdown in processing by USCIS and DOS. On December 2, 2025, USCIS published PM-602-0192, Hold and Review of All Pending Asylum Applications and All USCIS Benefits Filed by Aliens from High-Risk Countries. The memo instructs personnel to pause ALL for benefits, re-review, and re-interview where necessary. This affects foreign nationals who were born in any of the listed "high-risk countries," regardless of whether these inpiduals hold a different nationality (i.e., passport from a different country) today. Additionally, AILA sought clarification on the language in relation to "all benefits requests," "includes, but not limited to" the forms listed in the footnote. Therefore, the pause applies to adjudication of all form types, ... www.aila.org/...

