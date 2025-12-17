ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Social Media Screening & Mass H-1B Rescheduling

The State Department has rapidly activated its expanded "online presence review" announced last week for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants starting December 15, 2025...
United States Immigration
The State Department has rapidly activated its expanded "online presence review" announced last week for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants starting December 15, 2025, and U.S. consulates in India are already rescheduling thousands of H-1B/H-4 visa appointments into early 2026.

Here's what HR and business leaders must know now — in a fast, usable format.

  1. New Online Presence Review — Social Media Public

Effective mid-December, H-1B and H-4 applicants will be instructed to make all social media profiles public for immigration processing so officers can review digital activity.

Action for foreign nationals: Add "online presence check" to your pre-travel, pre-visa, and onboarding checklists.

2. Mass H-1B/H-4 Rescheduling in India 1

Mission India posts (Hyderabad, Chennai, and others) are canceling interviews originally set for Dec. 15 forward and pushing applicants to March 2026 or later.

Key points:

  • Do NOT appear on your original interview date — only the new date will be honored
  • VAC biometrics remain valid
  • Visa fee receipts older than one year cannot be reused
  • Expect travel disruptions and potential months-long delays abroad

Action for HR and foreign nationals:

  • Review upcoming India travel for all H-1B/H-4 employees
  • Check-in for those abroad waiting for consular appointments as they might not be able to return as planned
  • Implement contingency plans for extended remote work or delayed reentry
  • Advise employees to monitor their appointment portal and email daily

3. What Employers and Foreign Nationals Should Do Now

  • Pause non-essential stamping trips to India until appointment stability improves
  • Audit your workforce for employees with upcoming visa travel or currently abroad
  • Prepare managers for possible sudden absences due to visa delay

Ride the Wave: Why Foreign Talent Matters for U.S. Competitiveness

Immigration vetting is tightening and the current trend is harmful. The business case for global talent has never been stronger.

  • 76% of U.S. employers report persistent talent shortages
  • STEM roles remain unfilled for an average of 52+ days
  • Immigrant professionals drive over 25% of U.S. innovation output
  • Companies that sponsor foreign talent see 5–7 years longer employee retention compared to the national average

Bottom line: Navigating these waves isn't optional — it's a competitive advantage.
Those who ride the wave early win the talent, protect continuity, and stay future-ready.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

