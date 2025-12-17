Social Media Screening & Mass H-1B Rescheduling

Giselle Carson’s articles from Marks Gray are most popular:

The State Department has rapidly activated its expanded "online presence review" announced last week for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants starting December 15, 2025, and U.S. consulates in India are already rescheduling thousands of H-1B/H-4 visa appointments into early 2026.

Here's what HR and business leaders must know now — in a fast, usable format.

New Online Presence Review — Social Media Public

Effective mid-December, H-1B and H-4 applicants will be instructed to make all social media profiles public for immigration processing so officers can review digital activity.

Action for foreign nationals: Add "online presence check" to your pre-travel, pre-visa, and onboarding checklists.

2. Mass H-1B/H-4 Rescheduling in India 1

Mission India posts (Hyderabad, Chennai, and others) are canceling interviews originally set for Dec. 15 forward and pushing applicants to March 2026 or later.

Key points:

Do NOT appear on your original interview date — only the new date will be honored

VAC biometrics remain valid

Visa fee receipts older than one year cannot be reused

Expect travel disruptions and potential months-long delays abroad

Action for HR and foreign nationals:

Review upcoming India travel for all H-1B/H-4 employees

Check-in for those abroad waiting for consular appointments as they might not be able to return as planned

Implement contingency plans for extended remote work or delayed reentry

Advise employees to monitor their appointment portal and email daily

3. What Employers and Foreign Nationals Should Do Now

Pause non-essential stamping trips to India until appointment stability improves

Audit your workforce for employees with upcoming visa travel or currently abroad

Prepare managers for possible sudden absences due to visa delay

Ride the Wave: Why Foreign Talent Matters for U.S. Competitiveness

Immigration vetting is tightening and the current trend is harmful. The business case for global talent has never been stronger.

76% of U.S. employers report persistent talent shortages

STEM roles remain unfilled for an average of 52+ days

Immigrant professionals drive over 25% of U.S. innovation output

Companies that sponsor foreign talent see 5–7 years longer employee retention compared to the national average

Bottom line: Navigating these waves isn't optional — it's a competitive advantage.

Those who ride the wave early win the talent, protect continuity, and stay future-ready.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.