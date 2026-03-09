Introduction

The landscape of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has undergone a seismic shift following a landmark court's decision. For foreign investors and alien entrepreneurs seeking lawful permanent residence in the United States, understanding these changes is no longer optional—it is a prerequisite for success.

The EB 5 visa program, originally Congress created to stimulate economic growth, allows a foreign national to obtain a green card by making a qualifying investment that results in job creation for at least 10 full time jobs. (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, n.d.)

As of early 2026, the investment thresholds remain at $1,050,000 for standard projects and $800,000 for those in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) or high unemployment zone. (Congressional Research Service, 2023)

However, the recent preliminary injunction and subsequent final rule adjustments have fundamentally altered EB-5 visa requirements and permanent residency timelines.

What the New EB-5 Visa Ruling Changes Immediately

On November 12, 2025, the District Court for the Northern District of Colorado issued a decisive ruling in Moody v. Noem. The court found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). This court's decision effectively halted unlawful fee increases that lacked a statutorily authorization related fee study.

Restored Investment Thresholds and Fees

Following the ruling, USCIS was forced to reverse fee hikes that took effect in the previous fiscal year.

Form I-526E fees for immigrant investors dropped from $11,160 back to $3,675. (In addition, pursuant to the RIA statute, a $1,000 EB-5 Integrity Fund fee is collected from each investor.)

fees for dropped from $11,160 back to $3,675. (In addition, pursuant to the RIA statute, a $1,000 EB-5 Integrity Fund fee is collected from each investor.) Form I-829 (Removal of Conditions) fees returned to $3,750, easing the path for those seeking to remove the conditional permanent residence status.

The standard minimum investment and TEA levels remain stable, but the cost of entry regarding administrative filings has significantly decreased for the current fiscal year.

Heightened Compliance Standards

Immigration law now demands stricter adherence to the "approvable when filed" status. Immigrant entrepreneurs must ensure their capital investment is fully committed or "at risk" at the time of the immigrant petition. [8 CFR § 204.6(j)(2)]

For example, in the Matter of Ho (1998) decision, the court held that merely keeping the investment funds in a bank account is not sufficient; the capital must be placed at risk by being deployed into the operational activities of the business, carrying both a genuine risk of loss and an opportunity for gain.

National security concerns have led USCIS to increase scrutiny on the source of funds, requiring a clear trail for every alien investor.

Strategic Impact on EB-5 Visa Requirements

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) has redefined how a new commercial enterprise (NCE) must operate. [INA § 203(b)(5)] To maintain permanent resident status, investors must now navigate a more complex USCIS Policy Manual update.

Capital Restructuring and Regional Centers

Most applicants choose a regional center to pool their capital investment. Under the new integrity act guidelines, a regional center program must receive approval for Form I-956F before individual eb 5 immigrant petitions can move forward.

Direct Investment: Requires the creation of direct jobs (W-2 employees). [A W-2 is an official tax form used in the United States by an employer to report the wages paid to an employee and the taxes withheld.]

Requires the creation of (W-2 employees). [A W-2 is an official tax form used in the United States by an employer to report the wages paid to an employee and the taxes withheld.] Regional Center Investment: Allows for indirect job creation based on approved economic models like RIMS II or IMPLAN.

Job Creation Requirements

The core of the EB-5 program is the job creation requirements. Every alien entrepreneur must prove the creation of 10 jobs. [INA § 203(b)(5)(A)(ii)]

While the RIA allows for indirect jobs in regional center projects, at least 10% of the job creation must result from direct investment activities. Failure to meet these full time jobs quotas can lead to the denial of the permanent resident card.

Implications for EB-5 Visa Green Card Processing

The visa program is currently facing significant backlog exposure. With only 10,000 immigrant visa slots available annually, and approximately 60,000 people in the pipeline, timing is everything. [INA § 203(b)(5)]

Priority Date: Filing early is the only way to secure a favorable priority date in the face of country-specific caps.

Filing early is the only way to secure a favorable in the face of country-specific caps. Conditional Residency: After the immigrant petition is approved, investors receive conditional permanent residence for two years.

After the is approved, investors receive for two years. Minor Children: The program continues to allow the inclusion of spouses and minor children under the age of 21.

Note: The federal register recently highlighted that USCIS will prioritize rural area petitions under a "first-in, first-out" approach starting in March 2026.

Immediate Action Steps for Serious Investors

To successfully navigate the immigration and nationality act's complex landscape, investors should:

Legal Due Diligence: Work with counsel to review the Behring Regional Center precedents and ensure your project complies with the Supreme Court 's views on administrative procedure .

Work with counsel to review the precedents and ensure your project complies with the 's views on . Source of Funds: Prepare seven years of tax returns and nationality act compliance documents.

Prepare seven years of tax returns and compliance documents. Monitor Deadlines: The grandfathering provision is set to expire on September 30, 2026. Actions taken before this date are protected from future congressional approval delays or President signed legislative changes.

Conclusion: Securing Your Future in 2026

The latest EB-5 immigrant investor program ruling provides a unique window of opportunity. With lower filing fees and clearer (though stricter) compliance standards, now is the time to act. Whether you are an alien investor or a business owner, aligning your strategy with the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) and the latest court's decision is the only way to guarantee your path to a green card.

