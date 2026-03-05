March 2026 Visa Bulletin: Spring Forward!

At Clark Hill, our value proposition is simple. We offer our clients an exceptional team, dedicated to the delivery of outstanding service. We recruit and develop talented individuals and empower them to contribute to our rich diversity of legal and industry experience. With locations spanning across the United States, Ireland, and Mexico, we work in agile, collaborative teams, partnering with our clients to help them reach and exceed their business goals.

Foreign nationals and their sponsoring US employers eagerly await the monthly release of the US Department of State (DOS) Visa Bulletin, to confirm when they will be eligible to apply for permanent residence in the US: the ultimate goal of a green card and a path to US citizenship. Updates announced in the March 2026 Visa Bulletin indicate continued steady (and in some cases surprising) advancement of visa processing queues and relief from visa availability backlogs, especially in the employment-based second and third preference (EB-2 and EB-3) categories.

The DOS sets the number of permanent resident “spots” available in a given fiscal year for most employer-sponsored and some family-sponsored cases, allocated based on the foreign national's “priority date” (the date on which a petition was filed on their behalf) in both the category of employment-based sponsorship (graduate degreed professional, skilled worker) or family-based sponsorship (spouse of permanent resident, adult son or daughter or sibling of US citizen) and the foreign national's country of birth. When the number of sponsored foreign nationals exceeds the number of permanent resident spots available in each category, the DOS establishes processing queues to manage the backlog. The monthly Visa Bulletin indicates the queues for priority dates in each category. Since May 2023, the Visa Bulletin has been in “retrogression” (backlogged) in the employment-based categories through which most sponsored foreign nationals qualify (EB-2 and EB-3), resulting in delays in most foreign nationals' ability to apply for permanent residence in the US or to obtain immigrant visas abroad, even if the underlying sponsorship case has been approved.

The Visa Bulletins issued in the first five months of the 2026 fiscal year (October 2025 through February 2026) provided additional relief from retrogression by advancing priority dates and thereby reducing the projected wait times for immigrant visas abroad by over a year in certain categories. In the March 2026 Visa Bulletin, priority date advancement reduced those wait times even further – by anywhere from 2 to 17 months – in most EB-2 and EB-3 categories for those waiting to be able to obtain immigrant visas abroad, and for those waiting to adjust status to permanent residence in the United States. Indeed, priority dates in certain EB-2 categories (Mexico, Philippines, and Rest of World) for those waiting to adjust status in the US are listed as “current” (no processing queue backlogs) for the first time in years. This significant advancement in most EB-2 and EB-3 categories means many more sponsored employees' priority dates will become current in March 2026, including those whose cases were filed months after EB-2 and EB-3 retrogression began in May 2023.

The March 2026 Visa Bulletin is a good reminder to U.S. employers that the visa processing queues ebb and flow over time, and that sometimes the flow is more like a spring snowmelt wave than a trickle. Because the popular EB-2 and EB-3 categories encompass a wide range of sponsored professions – from software developers to teachers to engineers to registered nurses – there is good reason to expect that their processing queues will continue to retrogress and advance over the years. U.S. employers are urged to continue sponsoring foreign nationals and trust the process, because a rising spring stream raises all boats.

