H-1B And H-4 Visa Appointment Disruptions

U.S. employers and employees with nonimmigrant visa status should be aware of significant disruptions in the scheduling of H-1B and H-4 visa interviews at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world, with the potential for broader disruptions. Many interviews scheduled on or after December 15, 2025, are being unilaterally rescheduled to several months later—some as late as June 2026—to allow for implementation of new Department of State security procedures, which require U.S. consulates to vet the "online presence" of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants.

Key Points:

Risk of Extended International Travel Disruption

H-1B workers and H-4 dependents should only travel outside the U.S. if they already possess an H-1B or H-4 visa stamp that will be valid when they return to the country. Travel is strongly discouraged for those who need an H-1B or H-4 visa renewal or initial issuance unless they are prepared to remain abroad for several months.

Applicants for other visa types (renewal and initial issuance) should be aware of potential process changes and delays when planning international travel.

Rescheduled Interview Dates

Applicants whose visa interview was set for December 15, 2025, or later, should be prepared for the possibility of a revised date. Many interviews have been moved to mid-2026. If a visa applicant's interview is rescheduled, the applicant should not try to attend the original appointment.



Further Operational Constraints Expected

Visa applicants should anticipate fewer daily interview slots for some time while the new security reviews are implemented—a situation that may cause further delays beyond what has already occurred.

Check Consular Communications

Visa applicants should log in regularly to their online visa profile for appointment updates and official notices from the consulate.

Biometrics (VAC) Appointments

Biometric appointments are not impacted; visa applicants should attend as originally scheduled unless specifically notified.

Limited Rescheduling Options

Visa applicants may only reschedule their interview once via the online system if they cannot attend their new appointment date.

Fee receipts older than one year cannot be reused. If expired, applicants must start a new application process with payment.

Travelers Should Notify Employers Promptly

Impacted travelers should inform HR/management immediately if affected; work planning adjustments may be needed due to extended absence.

Additional Financial Risks: $100,000 Fee Exposure

In some circumstances, H-1B visa applicants who experience long delays may inadvertently trigger the $100,000 H-1B fee. Travelers are encouraged to notify their employers and consult with immigration counsel before finalizing travel plans.

