ARTICLE
15 December 2025

US Consulates In India Rescheduling H-1B Visa Appointments

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
As a result of operational constraints related to the enhanced social media vetting of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants that will go into effect on December 15, 2025, U.S. consulates in India have begun automatically...
United States Immigration
Mark Koestler,Matthew S. Dunn,Allison Gray
+5 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Koestler’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Environment and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • in United States

As a result of operational constraints related to the enhanced social media vetting of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants that will go into effect on December 15, 2025, U.S. consulates in India have begun automatically rescheduling H-1B visa appointments for dates several months out from the original appointment dates. This expanded social media vetting has already been in effect since June 2025 for F, M and J visa applicants.

Indian nationals traveling abroad to renew their H-1B visas should expect the consulate to reschedule existing consular appointments for months later. Those without appointments should expect considerable delays in obtaining one. Furthermore, while so far there are only reports of H-1B visa appointments being rescheduled, Indian nationals applying for visas in other categories may also experience delays. With this information, Indian nationals who don't have valid visas should consider whether it makes sense to travel outside the United States in the next couple of months (knowing that they could potentially have no way to reenter the United States for months). As a result of a recent policy change that we discussed in our prior alert on September 8, 2025, individuals are able to apply for visas only at U.S. consulates in their countries of nationality or residence. Also, to date, there have not been reports of U.S. consulates outside India rescheduling H-1B visa appointments. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Koestler
Mark Koestler
Photo of Matthew S. Dunn
Matthew S. Dunn
Photo of Scott Gorski
Scott Gorski
Photo of Allison Gray
Allison Gray
Photo of Rohit Biswas
Rohit Biswas
Photo of Melissa Drennan
Melissa Drennan
Photo of Robert M. Jones
Robert M. Jones
Photo of Tatiana Kashuta
Tatiana Kashuta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More