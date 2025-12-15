US Consulates In India Rescheduling H-1B Visa Appointments

As a result of operational constraints related to the enhanced social media vetting of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants that will go into effect on December 15, 2025, U.S. consulates in India have begun automatically rescheduling H-1B visa appointments for dates several months out from the original appointment dates. This expanded social media vetting has already been in effect since June 2025 for F, M and J visa applicants.

Indian nationals traveling abroad to renew their H-1B visas should expect the consulate to reschedule existing consular appointments for months later. Those without appointments should expect considerable delays in obtaining one. Furthermore, while so far there are only reports of H-1B visa appointments being rescheduled, Indian nationals applying for visas in other categories may also experience delays. With this information, Indian nationals who don't have valid visas should consider whether it makes sense to travel outside the United States in the next couple of months (knowing that they could potentially have no way to reenter the United States for months). As a result of a recent policy change that we discussed in our prior alert on September 8, 2025, individuals are able to apply for visas only at U.S. consulates in their countries of nationality or residence. Also, to date, there have not been reports of U.S. consulates outside India rescheduling H-1B visa appointments. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.

