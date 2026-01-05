ARTICLE
5 January 2026

Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted! (The Summer-Season H-2B Visa Lottery Is Around The Corner!)

Pabian Law Clients,

Happy almost New Year! I hope that everyone had a wonderful and relaxing holiday season!

For our summer-season clients with April 1st start dates, we are about a week away from receiving the lottery results. We posted a special video on our Pabian Law YouTube page to provide more insights and background into the random lottery. This was a fun one, as my youngest son, Connor, recorded and edited the video. Nothing like putting the kids to work during winter vacation! You can view the lottery video by clicking on the image below.

Please feel free to share the videos with others that may be interested. I hope you enjoy!

Thank you all for a great 2025. We look forward to working with you in the year ahead. Here's to a wonderful 2026! Happy New Year!

Warmly,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

