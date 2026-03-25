Pabian Law's Weekly Video: H-2B Visa Fundamentals

Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice week! T his week's video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel!

We are going back to basics in this week's video, H-2B Visa Fundamentals (linked).H-2B visas are utilized by hospitality organizations and seasonal businesses from coast to coast. This video dives into the fundamentals of H-2B visas to help viewers understand the basics of this incredible staffing option. You can view the video by clicking on the image below.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

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