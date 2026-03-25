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25 March 2026

Pabian Law's Weekly Video: H-2B Visa Fundamentals

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Pabian Law

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Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.
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We are going back to basics in this week's video, H-2B Visa Fundamentals (linked). H-2B visas are utilized by hospitality organizations and seasonal businesses from coast to coast.
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Keith Pabian
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Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice week! This week's video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel!

We are going back to basics in this week's video, H-2B Visa Fundamentals (linked).H-2B visas are utilized by hospitality organizations and seasonal businesses from coast to coast. This video dives into the fundamentals of H-2B visas to help viewers understand the basics of this incredible staffing option. You can view the video by clicking on the image below.

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We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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