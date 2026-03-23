Testing The Limits Of USCIS Discretion: Extraordinary Ability Preparation After Mukherji

The EB-1A extraordinary ability classification has long stood as one of the most selective and prestigious pathways in employment-based immigration.

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The EB-1A extraordinary ability classification has long stood as one of the most selective and prestigious pathways in employment-based immigration. Designed for individuals who have risen to the very top of their respective fields, it offers a rare opportunity to self-petition for permanent residence based on demonstrated excellence.

Yet, despite its clearly defined regulatory framework, the adjudication of EB-1A petitions has become increasingly complex in recent years, driven in large part by evolving interpretations of how that standard is applied in practice.

Two recent legal developments are particularly noteworthy in this regard. The federal court decision in Mukherji v. Miller and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo together signal a shift in how agency discretion may be understood, applied and ultimately reviewed.

While neither decision directly rewrites the EB-1A statute or regulation, both raise important questions about the boundaries of USCIS authority and, by extension, how petitions should be prepared in an increasingly scrutinized environment.

The EB-1 extraordinary ability standard

At the center of this discussion is the structure through which EB-1A petitions are evaluated. The governing regulations require an applicant to demonstrate extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, either through a major internationally recognized award or by satisfying at least three of ten enumerated evidentiary criteria. These criteria include measures such as authorship, original contributions, published material and recognition within the field.

In practice, USCIS applies a two-step framework derived from Kazarian v. USCIS. The first step assesses whether the applicant has met the required number of criteria. The second step, which is commonly referred to as the “final merits determination,” requires the agency to evaluate the totality of the evidence to determine whether the applicant has achieved sustained national or international acclaim and is among the small percentage at the very top of their field.

It is this second step that has increasingly become the focal point of adjudication. Many petitions that satisfy the threshold criteria are nonetheless denied at the final merits stage. Notably, while this evaluative step is now deeply embedded in adjudicatory practice, it is not explicitly articulated in the regulatory text. This tension between regulatory structure and adjudicatory practice has prompted closer examination both within the legal community and, more recently, in the courts.

The recent Mukherji Decision

The Mukherji decision in January 2026 represents one of the clearest judicial engagements with this issue to date.

In that case, USCIS acknowledged that the petitioner met multiple regulatory criteria but denied the petition based on its final merits analysis. The court found the denial to be arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act, suggesting that the agency’s reasoning was insufficiently grounded in the regulatory framework.

More significantly, the court raised the possibility that the final merits determination may function as an additional substantive requirement, one that has not been formally adopted through the rulemaking process required for such changes.

This observation introduces a broader legal question: to what extent may an agency develop and apply interpretive frameworks that effectively shape substantive outcomes, absent formal regulatory revision?

While Mukherji does not establish binding precedent nationwide, it reflects an emerging willingness among courts to scrutinize not only the outcomes of agency decisions, but the underlying methodologies used to reach them. Future litigation may clarify how much discretion USCIS has when adjudicating EB-1A petitions, especially with the Kazarian standard.

If similar legal challenges continue, the ruling could influence how EB-1A petitions are adjudicated and litigated in the future.

The end of ‘Chevron Deference’

The Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright further reinforces the analysis and decision in Mukherji and, ultimately, the shift in how EB-1A petitions are likely going to be adjudicated and litigated. By overturning the Chevron Deference doctrine, the Court clarified that judicial review of agency action will no longer rest on automatic deference to reasonable agency interpretations — which was the underlying driver in the court’s review and decision in Mukherji.

Instead, courts are tasked with independently interpreting statutory and regulatory language. For immigration adjudications, this development may carry significant implications, as it places greater emphasis on whether agency practices, including USCIS, align with the text and structure of the governing regulations.

Taken together, these decisions suggest that the contours of USCIS discretion, particularly in discretionary, evidence-driven categories such as EB-1A, may be subject to more rigorous examination in the years ahead, and potentially with more favorability to EB-1A beneficiaries with strongly prepared and documented petitions.

FURTHER READING: What comes next? How the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn ‘Chevron deference’ impacts immigration

Implications for EB-1A petition preparation

Against this backdrop, the preparation of EB-1A petitions warrants a correspondingly thoughtful approach. While the legal standard itself remains unchanged, the manner in which that standard is demonstrated has become increasingly important. The distinction between meeting evidentiary criteria and establishing extraordinary ability is not merely procedural, it is substantive.

In practical terms, this means that successful petitions tend to move beyond a checklist-based presentation of qualifications. Instead, they present a cohesive narrative in which each piece of evidence serves a dual purpose: satisfying a regulatory criterion while also reinforcing the broader conclusion that the individual operates at the top of their field. This integrated approach aligns more closely with how adjudicators evaluate cases at the final merits stage.

Context plays a critical role in this process. Achievements, when presented in isolation, may not fully convey their significance. Providing insight into the selectivity of awards, the reputation of institutions, and the norms of a particular field allows adjudicators to more accurately assess the weight of the evidence. Similarly, well-developed expert letters can offer essential perspective, particularly when they articulate not only what the applicant has done, but why those contributions matter within the field.

Consistency over time is another key consideration. The regulatory language emphasizes “sustained” acclaim, and petitions that demonstrate an ongoing pattern of recognition through continued publications, invitations, leadership roles and/or peer acknowledgment tend to present a more compelling case.

Finally, in light of recent developments, there is increasing value in constructing a clear and comprehensive administrative record. Should a petition be subject to further review, that record serves as the foundation upon which the agency’s decision is evaluated. Careful organization, precise alignment with regulatory language, and anticipatory responses to potential concerns can strengthen both the petition itself and its defensibility.

Implications for litigation strategy

From a litigation perspective, these developments may also influence how EB-1A denials are evaluated and challenged.

The Mukherji decision suggests that denials may be more vulnerable to judicial review in situations where USCIS acknowledges that the regulatory criteria have been satisfied, but ultimately denies the petition based on subjective reasoning at the final merits stage.

In a post-Loper Bright environment, courts may be more inclined to closely examine whether USCIS has remained within the bounds of the regulation or has, in effect, imposed additional requirements through its analysis.

As a result, some applicants may begin to view federal district court review as a more viable component of overall EB-1A strategy, particularly in cases where the denial appears to rely on shifting interpretations or inconsistent treatment of evidence.

These challenges are often grounded in the Administrative Procedure Act, with arguments that USCIS acted arbitrarily or capriciously, applied standards not found in the regulation, or failed to evaluate the record in a consistent and reasoned manner.

Looking ahead: Potential developments and the future of EB-1As

Looking ahead, the EB-1A landscape may continue to evolve through additional litigation and potential clarification from higher courts. Questions surrounding the role and scope of the final merits determination are unlikely to be resolved in a single decision. However, what is clear is that the boundaries of agency discretion are no longer static. They are being examined, tested and refined.

For individuals pursuing the EB-1A pathway, this evolving environment underscores a central principle: the standard of extraordinary ability is not only defined by what has been achieved, but by how clearly and convincingly those achievements are presented within the legal framework.

While EB-1 Extraordinary Ability petitions remain highly discretionary, recent legal developments suggest that the boundaries of USCIS discretion may increasingly be tested in federal courts. As adjudicatory and judicial expectations continue to develop, a well-structured, carefully reasoned and documented petition remains the most effective way to navigate that standard.

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