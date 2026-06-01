Episode 35 (Part 1): I-9 Compliance Made Practical: What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
Description
How can employers strengthen their I-9 practices before ICE comes knocking, and what are the biggest compliance risks companies overlook?
In the first part of our next episode in our worksite compliance series, host and Senior Associate at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, Natalia Gouz sits down with Partner and Co-Chair of the Corporate Immigration Practice Group, Elise Fialkowski, to break down the fundamentals of I-9 compliance and the growing enforcement risks employers face.
Natalia and Elise discuss practical steps employers can take to improve compliance, including training staff, avoiding common document verification mistakes, maintaining audit-ready records, and implementing effective internal review procedures.
The episode also explores recent developments in ICE guidance that may expand the scope of substantive I-9 violations and increase employer liability during audits. Whether you’re reviewing your onboarding procedures or preparing for a potential government inspection, this episode offers practical, real-world strategies to strengthen your company’s immigration compliance program.
For employers navigating today’s evolving enforcement environment, this episode offers practical strategies for minimizing risk and strengthening workplace compliance programs.
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