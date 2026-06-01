Episode 35 (Part 1): I-9 Compliance Made Practical: What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

How can employers strengthen their I-9 practices before ICE comes knocking, and what are the biggest compliance risks companies overlook? This episode explores practical steps employers can take to improve compliance, including training staff, avoiding common document verification mistakes, and maintaining audit-ready records. The discussion also covers recent developments in ICE guidance that may expand the scope of substantive I-9 violations and increase employer liability during audits.

Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.

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How can employers strengthen their I-9 practices before ICE comes knocking, and what are the biggest compliance risks companies overlook?

In the first part of our next episode in our worksite compliance series, host and Senior Associate at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, Natalia Gouz sits down with Partner and Co-Chair of the Corporate Immigration Practice Group, Elise Fialkowski, to break down the fundamentals of I-9 compliance and the growing enforcement risks employers face.

Natalia and Elise discuss practical steps employers can take to improve compliance, including training staff, avoiding common document verification mistakes, maintaining audit-ready records, and implementing effective internal review procedures.

The episode also explores recent developments in ICE guidance that may expand the scope of substantive I-9 violations and increase employer liability during audits. Whether you’re reviewing your onboarding procedures or preparing for a potential government inspection, this episode offers practical, real-world strategies to strengthen your company’s immigration compliance program.

For employers navigating today’s evolving enforcement environment, this episode offers practical strategies for minimizing risk and strengthening workplace compliance programs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.