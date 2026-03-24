How The Expansion Of The B Visa Bond Pilot Program May Impact Some Foreign Nationals

The U.S. Department of State has expanded its visa bond pilot program for B1/B2 visitor visas, affecting nationals from dozens of countries around the world. This development represents a shift in how the government requires certain visa applicants to demonstrate their intent to comply with the terms of their U.S. entry.

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The U.S. Department of State has expanded its visa bond pilot program for B1/B2 visitor visas, affecting nationals from dozens of countries around the world. This development represents a shift in how the government requires certain visa applicants to demonstrate their intent to comply with the terms of their U.S. entry.

Background

The visa bond requirement is rooted in Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and was established through a Temporary Final Rule (TFR) creating the pilot program. The program targets nationals from countries with elevated B1/B2 visa overstay rates, as measured by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Entry/Exit Overstay Report. The underlying policy rationale is straightforward: by requiring an upfront financial commitment, the government aims to incentivize compliance with visa terms, particularly the requirement to depart the United States before the authorized period of stay expires.

Which Countries Are Affected?

The program has grown since its initial rollout. The Department of State’s most recent list, updated as of March 18, 2026, now includes nationals from more than 50 countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific. Nationals from these countries are subject to the requirement as of varying implementation dates:

Among the earliest additions (August and October 2025):

Aug. 20, 2025: Malawi and Zambia

Oct. 11, 2025: Gambia

Oct. 23, 2025: Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, and Tanzania

Added Jan. 1, 2026: Bhutan, Botswana, Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan.

Added Jan. 21, 2026: Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, Kyrgyz Republic, Nepal, Nigeria, Senegal, Tajikistan, Togo, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe, among others.

Effective April 2, 2026: The most recent expansion adds Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia.

How Much Is the Bond?

Any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of the listed countries who is otherwise found eligible for a B1/B2 visa must post a bond in the amount of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The specific amount is determined by the consular officer at the time of the applicant’s visa interview. Applicants should not attempt to pay a bond amount until they are specifically directed to do so by a consular officer.

How Does the Process Work?

The process involves several steps and specific requirements:

Form I-352: Applicants must submit a DHS Form I-352, the Immigration Bond form. Payment through Pay.gov: Applicants must agree to the bond terms and make payment exclusively through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s online platform, Pay.gov. The use of any third-party website is strictly prohibited, and the U.S. government will not be responsible for any funds paid outside of its official systems. Consular Direction Required: Applicants must wait for a direct link from the consular officer before submitting the form or payment. Fees paid without consular direction will not be refunded. No Guarantee of Issuance: Posting a bond does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

Port of Entry Requirements

As a condition of the bond, visa holders who have posted a bond must enter and exit the United States exclusively through designated ports of entry. Currently, only commercial airports of entry are permitted, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance locations. Bond holders may not use charter air, general aviation, land, or seaports of entry. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in a denied entry or a departure that is not properly recorded.

When Is the Bond Returned?

The government will automatically cancel the bond and return the applicant’s money in the following circumstances:

DHS records the visa holder’s departure from the United States on or before the authorized period of stay expires;

The visa holder does not travel to the United States before the visa expires; or

The visa holder is denied admission at a U.S. port of entry.

What Constitutes a Bond Breach?

Cases where a visa holder may have violated the bond terms will be referred to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for a breach determination. Situations that may constitute a breach include:

Departing the United States after the authorized period of stay has expired;

Remaining in the United States beyond the authorized period without departing; or

Applying to adjust status out of nonimmigrant status, including filing for asylum.

Key Takeaways for Travelers and Practitioners

The expansion of the B visa bond pilot program holds potential financial and procedural consequences for affected nationals. Travelers from the listed countries should consider the following:

Check whether their country of nationality is on the list before applying for a B1/B2 visa.

Be prepared for the possibility of a bond requirement ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

Follow all procedural requirements carefully, including using only official government payment channels.

Plan travel to ensure you depart the United States on time and through a qualifying commercial airport of entry.

Understand that applying for a change of status or asylum while in the United States on a bonded visa may trigger a breach determination.

Immigration counsel should consider advising clients from affected countries on these requirements well in advance of any visa application or travel planning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.