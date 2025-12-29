ARTICLE
29 December 2025

Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted! (2025 Lessons Learned & Looking Ahead To 2026)

I hope all is well. This week's weekly update video is posted on our Pabian Law YouTube channel. Please read on for this week's video, as well as a big announcement!
Pabian Law Clients,

This will be the final video of 2025. The topic of this week's video is "2025 Lessons Learned & Looking Ahead to 2026" (linked). In this video, we take a look back at 2025 and what happened over the course of a very busy year in the H-2B visa program and U.S. immigration as a whole. We then take the lessons of 2025 to look ahead to 2026, predict upcoming changes and themes, and help seasonal businesses plan on how best to use the H-2B visa program in the coming year.

Please feel free to share the videos with others that may be interested. I hope you enjoy!

Wishing everyone a great weekend and a very Happy Holidays and New Year!

Thank you,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

