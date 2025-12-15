U.S. Consulates Delay H-1B And H-4 Visa Appointments For New Vetting Protocol

The U.S. Department of State is expanding its review of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants' online presences, and U.S. consulates have started canceling and rescheduling visa appointments scheduled on or after Dec. 15, 2025, when the new vetting protocol goes into effect. Many applicants are reporting their visa appointments have been postponed until March 2026 or later. This trend is expected to expand, likely affecting a growing number of consular posts and leading to extended wait times for new visa appointments across various nonimmigrant categories.

New State Department Policy

The State Department's new and more stringent vetting protocol includes a review of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants' online and social media presences. This additional step in the adjudication process requires more time per applicant, thereby reducing the overall daily processing capacity of consular officers. To align their schedules with this change, consular posts have begun canceling and postponing visa application dates.

Prepare for Delays

Individuals with H-1B and H-4 visa appointments scheduled on or after Dec. 15, 2025, should be prepared for the possibility of abrupt cancelations and rescheduling, potentially delaying visa interviews by several months. Beyond the immediate impact on existing appointments, this policy change is expected to increase wait times for new visa appointments as well.

Additionally, more intensive vetting standards mean that H-1B and H-4 applicants face a greater likelihood of being flagged for administrative processing and additional background checks. This may translate into longer, more unpredictable waits for final visa issuance. Applicants should adjust their expectations accordingly and prepare for a potentially lengthy and uncertain process.

Next Steps and Considerations

When planning international travel, sponsored workers should exercise caution, particularly if they will need to apply for a new visa to return to the U.S. Given the current uncertainty, it is crucial to review any upcoming travel plans carefully and to communicate travel plans clearly. Before making any international travel arrangements, individuals should confirm their visa appointment status and understand the significant risks associated with being unable to return to the U.S. in a timely manner.

Visa applicants whose appointments have been or may be canceled should maintain close and continuous communication with their employers. They also should consider adjusting travel schedules where possible and preparing for remote work arrangements if feasible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.