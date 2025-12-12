Social Media Vetting Expanded To Include H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants

The U.S. Department of State announced that starting on December 15, 2025, the social media vetting requirement currently in place for F, M and J visa applicants will expand to include H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents. Foreign nationals applying for visas in these categories should prepare for considerable delays in processing times and are advised to set all of their social media profiles to "public" from their interview date until the visa is issued. Failure to comply could lead to lengthy administrative processing delays or even visa denial. In light of this development, it is increasingly important for all foreign nationals (i.e., not just those applying for H-1B, H-4, F, M or J visas) to be mindful of their social media presence, particularly with regard to sensitive political issues.

