12 December 2025

Social Media Vetting Expanded To Include H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants

United States Immigration
Mark Koestler,Matthew S. Dunn,Allison Gray
The U.S. Department of State announced that starting on December 15, 2025, the social media vetting requirement currently in place for F, M and J visa applicants will expand to include H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents. Foreign nationals applying for visas in these categories should prepare for considerable delays in processing times and are advised to set all of their social media profiles to "public" from their interview date until the visa is issued. Failure to comply could lead to lengthy administrative processing delays or even visa denial. In light of this development, it is increasingly important for all foreign nationals (i.e., not just those applying for H-1B, H-4, F, M or J visas) to be mindful of their social media presence, particularly with regard to sensitive political issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Mark Koestler
Matthew S. Dunn
Scott Gorski
Allison Gray
Rohit Biswas
Melissa Drennan
Robert M. Jones
Tatiana Kashuta
