Episode 364 - Federal Power vs. City Streets: A Constitutional Showdown (Podcast)

From Chicago to Portland to Charlotte, President Trump's deployment of immigration agents to Democratic-led cities has sparked a nationwide...

Episode Description

From Chicago to Portland to Charlotte, President Trump's deployment of immigration agents to Democratic-led cities has sparked a nationwide debate over the limits of federal authority and local control. Chicago's showdown with the White House exemplifies the growing tension between Washington and America's urban centers—and the legal battles that could redefine the balance of power. Featuring Public Strategies' John Dunn, Pat Carey, and Sydney Holman.

