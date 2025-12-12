Episode 364 - Federal Power vs. City Streets: A Constitutional Showdown (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
within Immigration topic(s)
with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
Episode Description
From Chicago to Portland to Charlotte, President Trump's
deployment of immigration agents to Democratic-led cities has
sparked a nationwide debate over the limits of federal authority
and local control. Chicago's showdown with the White House
exemplifies the growing tension between Washington and
America's urban centers—and the legal battles that
could redefine the balance of power. Featuring Public
Strategies' John Dunn, Pat Carey, and Sydney Holman.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.