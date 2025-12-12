ARTICLE
12 December 2025

EAD Validity Period Reduced For Certain Categories

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
On December 4, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued policy guidance shortening validity periods for certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs).
Mark Koestler,Matthew S. Dunn,Allison Gray
Specifically, effective December 5, 2025, the maximum validity period for initial and renewal EADs for those with pending adjustment of status applications, i.e., category (c)(9), will decrease from five years to 18 months. Other affected categories include refugees, asylees, those who have or are applying for temporary protected status, and other humanitarian-related EAD categories. This change applies to EAD applications in the affected categories that are filed or pending on or after December 5, 2025. Importantly, the maximum validity period for F-1 and H-4 EADs was not affected by this policy update.

Given the recent end of automatic extensions of most EADs, foreign nationals working pursuant to EADs should plan to file renewal applications as soon as possible (i.e., up to 180 days before expiration) to minimize the risk of a gap in work authorization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

