EAD Validity Period Reduced For Certain Categories

On December 4, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
(USCIS) issued policy guidance
shortening validity periods for certain Employment Authorization
Documents (EADs).
Specifically, effective December 5, 2025, the maximum validity
period for initial and renewal EADs for those with pending
adjustment of status applications, i.e., category (c)(9), will
decrease from five years to 18 months. Other affected categories
include refugees, asylees, those who have or are applying for
temporary protected status, and other humanitarian-related EAD
categories. This change applies to EAD applications in the affected
categories that are filed or pending on or after December 5, 2025.
Importantly, the maximum validity period for F-1 and H-4 EADs was
not affected by this policy update.
Given the recent end of automatic
extensions of most EADs, foreign nationals working pursuant to
EADs should plan to file renewal applications as soon as possible
(i.e., up to 180 days before expiration) to minimize the risk of a
gap in work authorization.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.