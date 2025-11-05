ARTICLE
5 November 2025

DHS Ends Automatic Extensions For EAD Renewals

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced its release of an interim final rule, published in the Federal Register on October 30, 2025, which ends automatic extensions...
United States Immigration
Carissa Tyler and Jorge Lopez
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced its release of an interim final rule, published in the Federal Register on October 30, 2025, which ends automatic extensions for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for noncitizens who have timely filed EAD renewal applications under certain employment authorization categories.

Based on the interim final rule, applicants who file their EAD renewal applications on or after October 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension of their EAD. These applicants will need to wait for their EAD renewal applications to be processed and receive the new EAD to extend their employment authorization. The eligible categories include individuals with certain EAD classifications. Employers will no longer be able to accept an expired EAD along with a receipt notice for those applicants previously eligible for these automatic EAD extensions.

DHS indicates that there are limited exceptions to this interim final rule, including extensions provided by law or through a Federal Register notice for Temporary Protected Status-related employment documentation.

F-1 students who apply for a STEM OPT extension for their employment authorization are not affected by the interim final rule. These F-1 students should still receive a 180-day extension for their EADs upon timely filing their STEM OPT EAD applications.

The interim final rule does not affect EADs that were automatically extended before October 30, 2025.

Prior Law

Previously, eligible applicants who timely filed EAD renewal applications received an automatic extension of up to 540 days from the date their EAD expired. This allowed these eligible applicants to continue to have employment authorization while U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) processed their EAD application.

An automatic extension for eligible EAD applicants had been provided since regulatory amendments took effect in January 2017. In January 2025, automatic extensions for EADs for eligible applicants were increased from 180 days to 540 days. The automatic extensions for EADs were meant to help prevent gaps in work authorization for eligible EAD renewal applicants due to lengthy USCIS processing times.

Next Steps

Eligible applicants may file EAD renewals up to 180 days before their EAD expires. These applicants should file their EAD renewal applications as early as possible within the filing window to avoid lapses in employment authorization where possible. Lapses in employment authorization may still occur due to lengthy USCIS processing times.

Employers should review EAD expiration dates and monitor USCIS processing times. Employers should plan for potential gaps in employment authorization for affected employees. Employers should also update their internal I-9 policies in accordance with the new interim final rule and associated updates to the USCIS I-9 Handbook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Carissa Tyler
Jorge Lopez
