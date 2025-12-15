Current Status: Federal Government Asylum Pause

Following the recent shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has announced that the government is pausing decisions...

Following the recent shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has announced that the government is pausing decisions on asylum applications while it reviews its vetting and screening procedures. In addition to the pause on asylum, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also placed a hold on decisions for immigration benefits filed by people from 19 designated “countries of concern,” including green card applications, travel permits, removal of conditions, and renewal of green cards.

This is a developing situation, and official guidance is changing quickly.

What has been announced

Public statements from federal officials indicate that:

Affirmative asylum decisions are on hold for all nationalities.

USCIS has said that asylum officers are temporarily pausing decisions on affirmative asylum applications while the agency reviews its current screening procedures. In practice, this affects people applying for asylum with USCIS from inside the United States, regardless of what country they are from.

Immigration benefit applications for nationals of the 19 “countries of concern” are on hold.

In addition to the asylum pause, USCIS has instructed officers not to decide most immigration benefits filed by people from these countries. This hold appears to cover a broad range of applications, including green cards, travel permits, work authorization, removal of conditions, extensions or changes of status, and green card renewals.

Some previously granted cases will be re-reviewed.

Separately, the administration has said it intends to review certain previously granted immigration benefits for people from this same list of “countries of concern.” This includes asylum and related green card cases that were approved while the Biden administration was in office.

The exact scope of these policies, and how they will be implemented on a day-to-day basis by USCIS and other agencies, has not yet been fully defined in writing.

What we do not know yet

At this time, there is no clear, binding guidance on several critical questions, including:

Asylum-based green card holders from “countries of concern” during the Biden administration

The administration has said it will go back and review asylum and related green card cases for nationals of designated “countries of concern” that were granted during the Biden administration. What remains unclear is how that review will be carried out in practice, how many people will actually be re-examined, and under what circumstances, if any, a previously granted status could be challenged.

Asylum-based green card holders from other countries

Public statements about re-review have focused on nationals of the listed “countries of concern.” There has not been a clear announcement that all asylum-based green card cases from every country will be reopened, but we do not yet have detailed written guidance confirming who is definitively outside the review.

People with pending asylum cases

We do not yet know how long decisions on already-filed affirmative asylum applications will be on hold, or whether certain categories of cases will move forward while others are delayed.

Future asylum filings

The government has not clearly outlined how new asylum filings will be treated during this pause, or what standards will apply once decisions resume.

Until there is formal, written guidance on how these reviews will be conducted and what standards will apply, any prediction about the long-term impact on these groups would still be speculative.

What this may mean for you

Because the situation is evolving, the safest approach is to stay informed and avoid making major decisions based on headlines alone. In general:

If you already have a green card based on asylum, there is no automatic loss of status based solely on these announcements. However, the administration has said it will review some previously granted cases from certain “countries of concern,” particularly cases approved during the Biden administration. If you may fall into that group, it is especially important to keep your records organized, respond promptly to any government notices, and speak with an immigration attorney before making major decisions such as extended travel or applying for additional benefits.

Our commitment

We are monitoring this situation closely and reviewing each new announcement as it is released. Because the law and policy in this area are moving quickly, the best course of action for many people will be a case-specific strategy, not a one-size-fits-all answer.

