FGI UPDATE: This Week's Summary Of Global Immigration News

Canada is reshaping its immigration strategy in 2026 to better address labor shortages and support economic growth by introducing new targeted talent...

CANADA: New Targeted Immigration Pathways and Express Entry Draws for Key Talent in 2026

Canada is reshaping its immigration strategy in 2026 to better address labor shortages and support economic growth by introducing new targeted talent categories and confirming occupation specific Express Entry draws. Announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on February 18, 2026, the changes prioritize individuals with Canadian work experience and highly skilled professionals in sectors such as healthcare, research, transportation, senior business leadership, and defense. The policy shift alsao follows the government's 2025 decision to remove Comprehensive Ranking System points for arranged employment, which made it more difficult for many experienced workers to qualify for permanent residence. By focusing invitations on specific occupations and candidates already integrated into the Canadian workforce, Canada aims to fill critical labor gaps while maintaining stricter overall immigration targets.

Key Points

New Priority Talent Categories – Canada is introducing targeted pathways for medical doctors, researchers, and senior managers who already possess Canadian work experience. This approach reflects the government's effort to retain individuals already contributing to healthcare systems, innovation sectors, and major business operations.

– Canada is introducing targeted pathways for medical doctors, researchers, and senior managers who already possess Canadian work experience. This approach reflects the government's effort to retain individuals already contributing to healthcare systems, innovation sectors, and major business operations. Targeted Express Entry Draws Confirmed – IRCC will conduct occupation specific draws in 2026 for senior managers, researchers, transportation professionals such as pilots and aircraft mechanics, and highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces. Competing within smaller candidate pools may improve selection chances for certain applicants.

– IRCC will conduct occupation specific draws in 2026 for senior managers, researchers, transportation professionals such as pilots and aircraft mechanics, and highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces. Competing within smaller candidate pools may improve selection chances for certain applicants. Transport and Defense Roles Added – Transportation occupations, including pilots, aircraft mechanics, inspectors, and other logistics related professionals, are now included to address supply chain and mobility shortages. A dedicated pathway also supports skilled foreign nationals recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces, linking immigration policy to national defense needs.

– Transportation occupations, including pilots, aircraft mechanics, inspectors, and other logistics related professionals, are now included to address supply chain and mobility shortages. A dedicated pathway also supports skilled foreign nationals recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces, linking immigration policy to national defense needs. Impact of CRS Job Offer Point Removal – In March 2025, Canada eliminated CRS points for arranged employment under Express Entry. This change significantly affected experienced candidates already working in Canada, particularly workers over 40 who had relied on job offer points to remain competitive.

– In March 2025, Canada eliminated CRS points for arranged employment under Express Entry. This change significantly affected experienced candidates already working in Canada, particularly workers over 40 who had relied on job offer points to remain competitive. Stricter NOC Classification Review – Authorities are expected to closely examine whether applicants' duties genuinely match the National Occupational Classification lead statements for senior managerial roles. Misalignment between job titles and actual responsibilities may lead to refusals.

What Employers Need to Know

Access to Targeted Talent Pools – Employers in Canada may benefit from new immigration pathways that prioritize candidates with Canadian work experience and sector specific expertise. This can accelerate recruitment for high demand roles in healthcare, research, transportation, leadership, and defense related fields.

– Employers in Canada may benefit from new immigration pathways that prioritize candidates with Canadian work experience and sector specific expertise. This can accelerate recruitment for high demand roles in healthcare, research, transportation, leadership, and defense related fields. Precise NOC Alignment Is Critical – Companies sponsoring senior managers must ensure that job descriptions align closely with the lead statements and main duties listed in the relevant NOC codes. Inaccurate or inflated titles may undermine permanent residence applications.

– Companies sponsoring senior managers must ensure that job descriptions align closely with the lead statements and main duties listed in the relevant NOC codes. Inaccurate or inflated titles may undermine permanent residence applications. Evidence of Organizational Structure – For senior managerial classifications, employers should be prepared to document reporting lines and demonstrate supervision of middle managers. Organizational charts and detailed role descriptions will likely play an important role in application outcomes.

– For senior managerial classifications, employers should be prepared to document reporting lines and demonstrate supervision of middle managers. Organizational charts and detailed role descriptions will likely play an important role in application outcomes. Challenges for Smaller Businesses – Businesses without layered management structures may face difficulty classifying executives under senior managerial NOCs. Even genuine leadership roles may not qualify if the formal hierarchy requirements are not met.

– Businesses without layered management structures may face difficulty classifying executives under senior managerial NOCs. Even genuine leadership roles may not qualify if the formal hierarchy requirements are not met. Legal Precedent Reinforcing Strict Review – In Merijohn v. Canada (Citizenship and Immigration), the Federal Court upheld a refusal where the applicant could not prove supervision of middle managers. The ruling confirms that immigration officers can strictly interpret NOC requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continued Shift Toward Category Based Selection – Canada is moving further away from purely CRS driven invitations toward targeted draws that prioritize strategic occupations. This may increase predictability for certain sectors while limiting opportunities for general candidates.

– Canada is moving further away from purely CRS driven invitations toward targeted draws that prioritize strategic occupations. This may increase predictability for certain sectors while limiting opportunities for general candidates. Lower Overall Immigration Targets with Higher Scrutiny – Although new pathways are opening, the government plans to reduce overall permanent resident admissions from the elevated levels seen between 2022 and 2024. As a result, applications may face stricter eligibility assessments.

– Although new pathways are opening, the government plans to reduce overall permanent resident admissions from the elevated levels seen between 2022 and 2024. As a result, applications may face stricter eligibility assessments. Potential Rise in Litigation and Clarification – As more applicants attempt to qualify under specific NOC categories, disputes over job classification may increase. Future Federal Court decisions could further define how senior managerial eligibility is interpreted.

– As more applicants attempt to qualify under specific NOC categories, disputes over job classification may increase. Future Federal Court decisions could further define how senior managerial eligibility is interpreted. Debate Over the NOC Framework – Ongoing cases highlight limitations within the NOC system, especially for entrepreneurs or leaders in smaller companies whose roles may not fit traditional corporate hierarchies. These challenges could prompt broader policy discussions about modernizing occupational classifications.

Canada's 2026 immigration changes combine new priority talent categories with targeted Express Entry draws to attract professionals in healthcare, research, transportation, senior management, and military service. By emphasizing Canadian work experience and occupation specific selection while applying stricter evaluation standards, the government aims to address workforce shortages while maintaining greater control over overall immigration levels.

EU–Australia Free Trade Agreement Nearing Signature: Mobility Provisions and Work Visa Implications

The proposed European Union–Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is approaching signature and may include important changes to temporary work mobility between Australia and the European Union. While it is not expected to create full free movement rights, the agreement could ease certain visa pathways for skilled workers, professionals, investors, researchers, and intra-corporate transferees. Employers on both sides will need to closely review the final mobility provisions to understand what new opportunities—or limitations—may arise for cross-border staffing.

Key Points

FTA Mobility Provisions Under Negotiation – The proposed EU–Australia FTA includes mobility provisions that may affect temporary work rights. The final scope of these provisions will determine whether new visa flexibilities are created for business travelers and skilled workers.

– The proposed EU–Australia FTA includes mobility provisions that may affect temporary work rights. The final scope of these provisions will determine whether new visa flexibilities are created for business travelers and skilled workers. No Automatic Free Movement Expected – Reports indicate that the agreement will not allow Australians to freely live and work across the European Union, nor Europeans to do so in Australia. Any expanded stay rights are unlikely to include unrestricted work authorization.

– Reports indicate that the agreement will not allow Australians to freely live and work across the European Union, nor Europeans to do so in Australia. Any expanded stay rights are unlikely to include unrestricted work authorization. Current 90-Day Schengen Limitation – Under existing rules, Australians traveling to the EU are generally limited to 90 days in a 180-day period without a visa. To stay longer, they must transition to a country-specific national visa or residence permit, which may not automatically permit employment.

– Under existing rules, Australians traveling to the EU are generally limited to 90 days in a 180-day period without a visa. To stay longer, they must transition to a country-specific national visa or residence permit, which may not automatically permit employment. Focus on Temporary Entry Categories – The mobility component appears aimed at facilitating temporary entry for skilled workers, professionals, investors, and researchers. Business visitors and intra-corporate transferees are likely priority categories.

– The mobility component appears aimed at facilitating temporary entry for skilled workers, professionals, investors, and researchers. Business visitors and intra-corporate transferees are likely priority categories. Broader Trade Context – Negotiations began in June 2018 and have gained momentum following the EU's recent trade agreements with India and Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay). Agricultural trade issues—such as beef and lamb quotas—remain politically sensitive, particularly in France and Italy.

What Employers Need to Know

Mobility Gains May Be Targeted, Not Broad – Employers in the European Union and Australia should not expect full labor market access for their workforce. Any new mobility rights will likely be limited to defined categories such as skilled professionals or business visitors.

– Employers in the European Union and Australia should not expect full labor market access for their workforce. Any new mobility rights will likely be limited to defined categories such as skilled professionals or business visitors. Temporary Transfers May Become Easier – Companies operating across both regions may benefit from streamlined arrangements for intra-corporate transferees and specialists. This could improve flexibility in deploying staff for short- to medium-term assignments.

– Companies operating across both regions may benefit from streamlined arrangements for intra-corporate transferees and specialists. This could improve flexibility in deploying staff for short- to medium-term assignments. National Rules Will Still Apply – Even if the FTA creates overarching commitments, implementation will occur through domestic visa systems. Employers must continue to comply with country-specific immigration, labor, and registration requirements.

– Even if the FTA creates overarching commitments, implementation will occur through domestic visa systems. Employers must continue to comply with country-specific immigration, labor, and registration requirements. Strategic Workforce Planning Is Essential – Businesses engaged in trade, research collaboration, and investment between Europe and Australia should analyze the final agreement text carefully. Early planning may allow employers to leverage new mobility concessions once implemented.

– Businesses engaged in trade, research collaboration, and investment between Europe and Australia should analyze the final agreement text carefully. Early planning may allow employers to leverage new mobility concessions once implemented. Competitive Talent Implications – Eased mobility could increase competition for skilled workers across both regions. Employers may need to adjust recruitment and retention strategies if cross-border assignments become more accessible.

Looking Ahead

Clarification of Restrictions – The central question remains how restrictive the mobility provisions will be in practice. The detailed terms will determine whether the agreement meaningfully expands access or simply formalizes existing pathways.

– The central question remains how restrictive the mobility provisions will be in practice. The detailed terms will determine whether the agreement meaningfully expands access or simply formalizes existing pathways. Sector-Specific Benefits – The agreement may prioritize certain professional categories such as researchers, investors, or highly skilled specialists. Industries that rely on cross-border expertise may experience the greatest practical impact.

– The agreement may prioritize certain professional categories such as researchers, investors, or highly skilled specialists. Industries that rely on cross-border expertise may experience the greatest practical impact. Agricultural Trade Trade-Offs – Ongoing debates over agricultural quotas could influence the timing and political acceptance of the FTA. Broader trade negotiations may indirectly affect the rollout of mobility measures.

– Ongoing debates over agricultural quotas could influence the timing and political acceptance of the FTA. Broader trade negotiations may indirectly affect the rollout of mobility measures. Alignment with Modern FTA Trends – Most modern free trade agreements limit or remain silent on full mobility rights but include concessions for business visitors and intra-corporate transferees. The EU–Australia agreement is likely to follow this structured, limited-access model.

– Most modern free trade agreements limit or remain silent on full mobility rights but include concessions for business visitors and intra-corporate transferees. The EU–Australia agreement is likely to follow this structured, limited-access model. Implementation and Ratification Timeline – Even after signature, ratification and domestic legislative processes will shape when mobility changes take effect. Employers should anticipate a phased implementation rather than immediate operational changes.

The EU–Australia Free Trade Agreement is poised to introduce measured adjustments to temporary work mobility between the two regions, particularly for skilled professionals and intra-corporate transferees. While it is unlikely to create unrestricted labor movement, it may provide targeted advantages for employers operating across Europe and Australia. Careful review of the final mobility provisions will be essential to understanding the practical opportunities—and limits—of the new framework.

UNITED KINGDOM: Full ETA Enforcement Begins February 25, 2026

The United Kingdom will begin strictly enforcing its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement on February 25, 2026. From that date forward, travelers from visa-exempt countries who require an ETA must obtain one before traveling to the UK, and carriers will not be able to allow boarding without it. At the same time, British and Irish dual nationals must prove their exemption from the ETA system by presenting evidence of citizenship, typically a valid passport or certificate of entitlement. Because many dual nationals allowed their UK passports to expire in recent years, some travelers may need to renew their passports before traveling in order to avoid disruptions.

Key Points

Strict ETA Enforcement Begins February 25 – Starting on February 25, 2026, travelers who are required to obtain an ETA must have one before traveling to the United Kingdom. Airlines and other carriers are expected to enforce this requirement without discretion, meaning travelers without an approved ETA will not be allowed to board.

– Starting on February 25, 2026, travelers who are required to obtain an ETA must have one before traveling to the United Kingdom. Airlines and other carriers are expected to enforce this requirement without discretion, meaning travelers without an approved ETA will not be allowed to board. Digital Permission Required for Visa-Free Visitors – The ETA system functions as advance travel authorization for individuals who do not need a visa for short visits. It allows travel for tourism, business, or short study trips, but it does not guarantee entry, as border officers still assess admissibility on arrival.

– The ETA system functions as advance travel authorization for individuals who do not need a visa for short visits. It allows travel for tourism, business, or short study trips, but it does not guarantee entry, as border officers still assess admissibility on arrival. Dual Nationals Must Show Proof of Citizenship – British and Irish dual citizens cannot rely on a foreign passport alone to travel to the UK once enforcement begins. Instead, they must show evidence of their British or Irish citizenship, such as a passport or a certificate confirming their right of residence.

– British and Irish dual citizens cannot rely on a foreign passport alone to travel to the UK once enforcement begins. Instead, they must show evidence of their British or Irish citizenship, such as a passport or a certificate confirming their right of residence. Expired Passports May Create Travel Issues – Many dual nationals allowed their UK passports to expire, particularly during recent years of reduced travel. Because proof of citizenship will now be necessary to demonstrate exemption from ETA requirements, affected travelers may need to renew their passports before traveling.

– Many dual nationals allowed their UK passports to expire, particularly during recent years of reduced travel. Because proof of citizenship will now be necessary to demonstrate exemption from ETA requirements, affected travelers may need to renew their passports before traveling. Carrier Compliance Is Central to Enforcement – Airlines and other transportation providers must ensure travelers hold the correct authorization before boarding. Failure to verify documentation may result in boarding refusals or travel delays for passengers who cannot prove eligibility to travel.

What Employers Need to Know

Business Travelers Must Secure ETA in Advance – Employees traveling to the United Kingdom for short business trips must ensure they obtain an ETA if they are from a visa-exempt country. Without it, travel will not be permitted once enforcement begins.

– Employees traveling to the United Kingdom for short business trips must ensure they obtain an ETA if they are from a visa-exempt country. Without it, travel will not be permitted once enforcement begins. ETA Is Not Work Authorization – The ETA allows travel for short visits but does not permit employment in the United Kingdom. Employees performing work activities may still require appropriate work authorization or visas depending on the nature of their activities.

– The ETA allows travel for short visits but does not permit employment in the United Kingdom. Employees performing work activities may still require appropriate work authorization or visas depending on the nature of their activities. Dual National Employees Should Check Passport Validity – Staff who hold British or Irish citizenship in addition to another nationality should verify that their passports are valid before traveling. Without proof of citizenship, airlines may refuse boarding even though those travelers are exempt from the ETA requirement.

– Staff who hold British or Irish citizenship in addition to another nationality should verify that their passports are valid before traveling. Without proof of citizenship, airlines may refuse boarding even though those travelers are exempt from the ETA requirement. Advance Planning Is Essential for Corporate Travel – Organizations should review upcoming travel plans and ensure employees understand the ETA requirement and documentation expectations. Early preparation can help avoid last-minute travel disruptions or missed business engagements.

– Organizations should review upcoming travel plans and ensure employees understand the ETA requirement and documentation expectations. Early preparation can help avoid last-minute travel disruptions or missed business engagements. Renewals May Take Time – Passport renewal processing can take several weeks, meaning travelers planning trips after February 25 should begin the process as soon as possible. Delays could affect planned travel schedules and business operations.

Looking Ahead

Expansion of Digital Border Controls – The full enforcement of ETA signals the United Kingdom's broader move toward digital pre-travel screening. Similar systems already exist in other countries and are becoming standard in global mobility management.

– The full enforcement of ETA signals the United Kingdom's broader move toward digital pre-travel screening. Similar systems already exist in other countries and are becoming standard in global mobility management. Greater Compliance Responsibilities for Travelers and Employers – As advance authorization becomes mandatory, both individuals and companies will need to monitor documentation requirements more closely. Compliance failures may increasingly result in denied boarding rather than issues resolved at the border.

– As advance authorization becomes mandatory, both individuals and companies will need to monitor documentation requirements more closely. Compliance failures may increasingly result in denied boarding rather than issues resolved at the border. Potential Operational Adjustments for Airlines and Companies – Carriers and corporate travel teams may need updated procedures to confirm ETA approvals before trips begin. This could add additional checkpoints in the travel planning process.

– Carriers and corporate travel teams may need updated procedures to confirm ETA approvals before trips begin. This could add additional checkpoints in the travel planning process. Growing Importance of Document Management – Travelers with dual nationality or complex immigration histories will likely face increased scrutiny when demonstrating eligibility to travel. Maintaining valid passports and documentation may become an essential part of international mobility planning.

– Travelers with dual nationality or complex immigration histories will likely face increased scrutiny when demonstrating eligibility to travel. Maintaining valid passports and documentation may become an essential part of international mobility planning. Continued Evolution of the ETA System – As the system becomes fully operational, additional policy updates or procedural clarifications may follow. Governments often refine digital authorization programs once large-scale enforcement begins.

The United Kingdom's decision to strictly enforce its Electronic Travel Authorisation requirement beginning February 25, 2026, marks a significant shift in how travelers access the country. Visitors from visa-exempt nations must now secure digital travel authorization before departure, while dual British and Irish nationals must present proof of citizenship to demonstrate they are exempt from the system. These changes place greater emphasis on advance preparation, document management, and employer awareness in order to avoid travel disruptions and ensure smooth entry into the UK.

