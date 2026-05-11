USCIS Reportedly Implements New Vetting Processes Leading To Adjudication Holds

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reportedly introduced new enhanced vetting processes which have led to holds being placed on adjudications for many case types.

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United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reportedly introduced new enhanced vetting processes which have led to holds being placed on adjudications for many case types.

CBS News reported that USCIS distributed guidance late last week informing officers they needed “to resubmit pending applications for different immigration benefits … to enhanced FBI background checks.” The guidance also directed officers not to approve any pending cases that had yet to undergo the enhanced vetting, according to the report.

“The documents indicate the enhanced security screenings were prompted by the FBI’s decision to grant USCIS greater access to its criminal history database, as part of an executive order by President Trump in February,” according to the CBS News report.

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), almost all foreign nationals with pending cases filed before April 27, 2026, will be required to resubmit fingerprints to comply with the expanded FBI background checks. An exception may exist for naturalization applications with an already scheduled oath ceremony, although that is unclear at this point based on the reporting.

The hold has reportedly already affected adjustment of status and asylum cases, but it could already be impacting (or may impact in the future) all USCIS adjudications which require applicants to submit fingerprints.

At this stage, USCIS has not issued formal public guidance regarding the scope or duration of these delays. However, these developments are likely to further exacerbate already significant USCIS backlogs, resulting in longer processing times across multiple case types.

The attorneys at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm are actively monitoring this situation and will provide updates as additional information becomes available. Foreign nationals and employers who may be affected by the reported hold should contact experienced immigration counsel to learn more and evaluate their options.

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