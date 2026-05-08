USCIS Lifts Adjudication Hold For Physicians

USCIS has quietly updated its enhanced screening and vetting policy to lift the adjudication hold for foreign national physicians. The update applies only to cases pending or filed with USCIS and does not affect visa applications processed abroad through the Department of State (DOS).

In December 2025, USCIS issued a Policy Memo (PM-602-0192) placing a hold on all asylum filings and USCIS benefit applications filed by individuals from 19 “high-risk” countries. This hold applied to virtually all applications and petitions, including green card applications, nonimmigrant visa applications, and work authorization documents. In less than a month, on January 1, 2026, USCIS issued an updated memo (PM-602-0194) expanding the adjudication hold to individuals from the 39 countries outlined in the President’s travel ban. Further operational guidance was promised within 90 days; however, none has been issued, and cases have remained on hold indefinitely.

This welcome change comes on the heels of intense lobbying from over 20 medical organizations pushing for a national interest exemption from the hold. In a joint letter to the Trump Administration, these organizations outlined the serious public health consequences of the adjudication hold and noted that 23% of licensed physicians in the U.S. are foreign-trained and 64% of foreign-trained physicians practice in medically underserved areas or health professional shortage areas. The prolonged adjudication hold has resulted in physicians losing their status or work authorization, thereby rendering them unable to provide much needed medical services to U.S. patients.

The lift on the adjudication hold applies to physicians who have a pending USCIS benefit application, including H-1Bs, green card applications, employment authorization document applications, and O-1 petitions. Please note that while the adjudication hold is lifted, additional measures remain in effect, including:

Expanded social media and financial background checks

Additional biometric identity verification, including fingerprint revalidation

Final arrest record reviews and DOS Consular Database checks

Possible requests for re-interviews or additional documentation

Issuance of requests for evidence (RFEs) to resolve discrepancies in an applicant’s background or for evidence of good moral character

Shorter validity periods on Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), requiring more frequent renewal and security checks

Going forward, employers and physicians with pending cases should monitor their case status online for updates or RFEs and prepare for potential biometrics appointments or re-interviews. If there are questions or concerns, individuals or employers should consult with their Klasko attorney.

The material contained in this alert does not constitute direct legal advice and is for informational purposes only. An attorney-client relationship is not presumed or intended by receipt or review of this presentation. The information provided should never replace informed counsel when specific immigration-related guidance is needed.