H1B Lottery Results: What Employers Need To Know And What To Do Next

Navigating H-1B lottery results requires immediate action and strategic planning. With selection rates declining and only 90 days to file after selection, employers must understand status labels...

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Summary

How to check H-1B lottery results, what steps selected applicants should take, and what alternative strategies are available for those not selected.

The FY 2027 H-1B lottery is highly competitive.

The 90-day filing window is critical for selected applicants.

Non-selected candidates can explore alternatives such as O-1 and L-1 visas, cap-exempt options, and OPT extensions.

Introduction

For employers waiting on H1B lottery results, the odds are difficult and becoming more competitive. With 343,981 registrations competing for 85,000 visas in FY 2026, the selection rate is limited, and the consequences for workforce planning can be significant.

The H1B lottery system allows U.S. companies to sponsor foreign workers in specialty occupations that generally require a bachelor's degree or higher. Because demand continues to exceed the annual cap, employers need a clear plan for both selected and non-selected candidates.

This article explains how to check H1B lottery results, what the USCIS status labels mean, what to do after selection, and how to prepare alternative visa strategies when a candidate is not selected.

How to Check if Your H1B Lottery Results Are In

Logging into Your USCIS Online Account

H1B lottery results are available only through the myUSCIS online portal at myaccount.uscis.gov. USCIS does not send email notifications or physical letters for lottery outcomes. Employers, attorneys, or representatives must log into the account used to submit the H-1B registration.

If your company maintains multiple myUSCIS accounts, confirm that you are checking the correct account associated with the specific email address and login credentials used for the H-1B registration. Beneficiaries generally cannot check lottery results directly and must contact the sponsoring employer or legal representative.

Once logged in, navigate to the H-1B Registration section of the account dashboard. Each electronic registration corresponds to an individual beneficiary and will display the current USCIS status.

Timing for Result Announcements

USCIS typically aims to notify selected registrants by March 31, but results may appear across multiple days rather than all at once. Employers should check the account regularly during the result period because USCIS does not announce a single universal results day for every registration.

Making Sense of Status Labels

USCIS assigns a status to each H-1B registration. Understanding the status label is the first step in deciding whether to prepare a petition, monitor for further selection rounds, or pursue alternative immigration strategies.

Selected: The registration was chosen in the lottery. The employer may now file an H-1B cap petition for that beneficiary.

The registration was chosen in the lottery. The employer may now file an H-1B cap petition for that beneficiary. Submitted: The registration remains in the pool. If USCIS conducts another selection round, the beneficiary may still be selected.

The registration remains in the pool. If USCIS conducts another selection round, the beneficiary may still be selected. Not Selected: The registration was not selected in the current round, although additional lottery rounds may still occur in the same fiscal year if USCIS determines more selections are needed.

The registration was not selected in the current round, although additional lottery rounds may still occur in the same fiscal year if USCIS determines more selections are needed. Denied: The registration was rejected because of an issue such as duplicate entries or incorrect passport information.

The registration was rejected because of an issue such as duplicate entries or incorrect passport information. Invalidated: The registration became invalid due to a payment issue, such as a failed or declined payment.

The registration became invalid due to a payment issue, such as a failed or declined payment. Processing Submission: USCIS is still reviewing the submission. This status may take up to 72 hours to resolve.

Downloading the Official Selection Notice

If a registration is selected, the employer or attorney should download the official selection notice PDF from the myUSCIS account. The notice is usually available by clicking “View Notice” next to the selected registration.

This document includes the Selection Receipt Number needed for the H-1B cap-subject petition. A copy of the selection notice should be included with the Form I-129 petition package.

What Employers Need to Do Next

The 90-Day Filing Window for H1B Petitions

Once selected, employers generally have a 90-day window to file the H-1B cap petition. For first-round selections, the filing deadline is typically June 30. If a petition is rejected because of a technical error, the employer may be able to refile within the 90-day filing window without losing the selection opportunity.

Even when a petition is filed and approved, the earliest start date for cap-subject H-1B employment is generally October 1 of the new fiscal year.

Preserve Consistency Across the Case

Employers should compare the registration, LCA, petition forms, job description, wage level, SOC code, and supporting evidence before filing. Inconsistencies can create avoidable risk and may trigger questions from USCIS.

Preparing Form I-129 and Labor Condition Application (LCA)

The H-1B petition package must be carefully assembled. Employers should include Form I-129, the H Classification Supplement, and the H-1B Data Collection and Filing Fee Exemption Supplement when applicable.

The certified Labor Condition Application must match the actual job offered to the beneficiary. The SOC classification, job title, worksite, wage level, and job duties should all align with the petition evidence and the original registration strategy.

Use original signatures in black ink where required by USCIS policy.

Confirm that the certified LCA accurately reflects the position and worksite.

Use separate checks for separate USCIS fees where required to reduce rejection risk.

File at the correct service center listed on the selection notice.

Review all registration information against the petition before submission.

Wage Level Consistency

The wage level selected during registration must be consistent with the LCA and petition. Employers should not inflate a wage level merely to improve selection odds unless the position requirements and compensation documentation support that level.

USCIS may review inconsistencies between the registration and the petition, especially where SOC codes, wage levels, and job duties do not align. Strategic planning must be supported by accurate documentation.

Premium Processing Options and RFE Strategy

Premium Processing

Premium Processing is an expedited review service offered by USCIS for an additional fee. For H-1B petitions, it generally requires USCIS to take action within 15 business days. Employers may file Form I-907 with Form I-129 or upgrade a pending petition later.

If USCIS issues a Request for Evidence, the premium processing clock restarts when the RFE response is received. Employers should therefore prepare the strongest possible initial filing to reduce delay risk.

Responding to Requests for Evidence

RFEs require focused, complete, and timely responses. Employers generally have a limited response period, and USCIS will not necessarily issue a second RFE if the first response is incomplete. Only the petitioning employer can submit the RFE response.

A strong RFE response should address every issue raised by USCIS, provide organized supporting evidence, and explain how the position and beneficiary satisfy H-1B requirements.

Options and Strategies for Non-Selected Candidates

Understanding Second Lottery Rounds

USCIS conducts a second lottery only if it determines that the number of filed petitions is insufficient to meet the annual H-1B quota. If a second round occurs, it commonly takes place between July and August, depending on filing rates, rejection rates, and USCIS cap projections.

Cap-Exempt H1B Employment Opportunities

Certain employers are exempt from the H-1B cap, including institutions of higher education, nonprofit entities affiliated with universities, and government or nonprofit research organizations. These employers may file H-1B petitions at any time of year without waiting for the lottery.

In some cases, a beneficiary may hold cap-exempt employment and cap-subject employment at the same time, provided the cap-exempt employment remains active and the arrangement is properly structured.

Alternative Visa Pathways

Non-selected candidates may still have other immigration options depending on their background, nationality, employer structure, and career history.

O-1: For individuals with extraordinary ability in sciences, business, education, athletics, or the arts.

For individuals with extraordinary ability in sciences, business, education, athletics, or the arts. L-1: For managers, executives, or specialized knowledge employees transferring from a related foreign entity after qualifying employment abroad.

For managers, executives, or specialized knowledge employees transferring from a related foreign entity after qualifying employment abroad. TN: For eligible Canadian and Mexican nationals working in qualifying professional occupations.

For eligible Canadian and Mexican nationals working in qualifying professional occupations. E-2: For qualifying treaty nationals who make a substantial investment in a U.S. business.

For qualifying treaty nationals who make a substantial investment in a U.S. business. OPT/STEM OPT: For eligible F-1 students, including a potential 24-month STEM OPT extension when requirements are met.

Let us handle your RFE response professionally

Strategic Workforce Planning for Future H1B Lottery Seasons

Understanding the Wage-Weighted Selection Process

Future H-1B lottery planning requires employers to think beyond a single registration season. Under a wage-weighted selection approach, the wage level associated with a position may affect the number of entries assigned to a registration. Higher wage levels may receive more entries, while lower wage levels may receive fewer.

Employers should not treat wage level strategy as a shortcut. The wage level must be supported by the actual job duties, requirements, occupational classification, geographic area, and compensation structure.

Build an Immigration Strategy Before Registration Season

The strongest employers prepare before the lottery opens. That means identifying critical roles, reviewing F-1 work authorization timelines, assessing cap-exempt options, preserving alternative visa pathways, and documenting wage and job classification decisions early.

Practical Next Steps

Employers should treat H1B lottery results as the beginning of a broader immigration decision tree. Whether a registration is selected, submitted, or not selected, the next step should be deliberate and documented.

Log into the correct myUSCIS account and verify each registration status.

Download the official selection notice for every selected beneficiary.

Calendar the 90-day filing window and internal document deadlines.

Prepare Form I-129, the LCA, fee checks, and supporting evidence early.

Confirm consistency between wage level, SOC code, job duties, and petition evidence.

Evaluate premium processing where business timelines require faster action.

Develop backup strategies for non-selected employees before work authorization expires.

Begin planning for the next lottery cycle with a compensation and documentation strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I check my H-1B lottery selection status online?

Yes. Employers or their legal representatives can check selection status by logging into the same myUSCIS account used for registration at myaccount.uscis.gov. USCIS does not send separate email or physical mail notices for lottery results.

What is the deadline for filing an H-1B petition after selection?

Selected employers generally have at least 90 days to file the H-1B cap petition. For first-round selections, the deadline is typically June 30. The earliest employment start date for a cap-subject H-1B petition is generally October 1.

What happens if my company was not selected in the H1B lottery?

If a registration was not selected, it may remain available for a later lottery round if USCIS conducts one. Employers should also evaluate alternatives such as cap-exempt H-1B employment, O-1, L-1, TN, E-2, OPT, or STEM OPT depending on the candidate's facts.

Can employees check their own H-1B lottery results?

No. Beneficiaries cannot usually access the lottery result directly unless they control the employer registration account, which is not typical. The employer or immigration attorney who submitted the registration must check the status.

What does “Submitted” mean after H1B lottery results are released?

“Submitted” means the registration remains in the pool and has not yet been selected or marked not selected. If USCIS runs another lottery round, a submitted registration may still be selected.

What should employers do immediately after selection?

Employers should download the selection notice, calendar the filing deadline, prepare the certified LCA, complete Form I-129 and required supplements, organize supporting evidence, and confirm that all information matches the registration.

What are cap-exempt H1B employers?

Cap-exempt employers include certain institutions of higher education, nonprofit organizations affiliated with higher education institutions, and government or nonprofit research organizations. These employers may file H-1B petitions outside the annual lottery cap.

Why does wage level matter for future H1B lottery planning?

Wage level may become more important under wage-weighted selection rules. Employers should ensure that wage levels reflect the actual position requirements, compensation, location, SOC code, and job duties. Unsupported wage inflation can create petition risk.

Do employers need an immigration attorney after H1B lottery selection?

Legal representation is not mandatory, but it is often valuable because the filing window is short and errors can cause rejection, delay, RFE, or denial. Attorney review is especially important where wage level, specialty occupation, worksite, status maintenance, or alternative visa planning is complex.

Conclusion: H1B Lottery Results Require Fast, Strategic Action

A positive H1B lottery outcome is only the first step. Employers still need to prepare and file a complete H-1B petition within the filing window, ensure consistency across the registration, LCA, wage level, SOC code, and petition evidence, and respond quickly to any USCIS notice.

If a candidate is not selected, the analysis should not stop there. Cap-exempt H-1B employment, O-1, L-1, TN, E-2, OPT, STEM OPT, and future lottery planning may provide practical alternatives depending on the facts.

Because H-1B planning now affects workforce continuity, compensation strategy, and long-term talent retention, employers should build an immigration plan before the next registration season begins.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Immigration laws, USCIS procedures, fees, deadlines, and processing times are subject to change. Consult a qualified immigration attorney for guidance specific to your situation.

Resources and Official References

Employers should verify all filing requirements, fees, and deadlines against official USCIS materials before submitting an H-1B petition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.