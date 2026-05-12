Beyond The EB-4 Category: Strategic Considerations For Religious Organizations Navigating Green Card Sponsorship

For many churches and religious organizations, the path to permanent residency for a minister or religious worker appears obvious: pursue a green card through the EB-4 “special immigrant religious worker” category.

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For many churches and religious organizations, the path to permanent residency for a minister or religious worker appears obvious: pursue a green card through the EB-4 “special immigrant religious worker” category.

Historically, that approach has been logical. EB-4 was designed specifically for religious workers and, for years, served as the default, and often the only, strategy most organizations considered.

However, the current immigration landscape calls for a more nuanced evaluation.

Processing times have lengthened, backlogs have become less predictable and the gap between temporary visa limits and permanent residency timelines has widened. As a result, reliance on EB-4 alone may now introduce strategic risk for some religious organizations and their foreign national employees.

This is not to suggest that EB-4 is no longer a viable pathway. It remains an important and appropriate option in many cases. The critical issue is not if EB-4 works, but whether it should function as the sole strategy for an organization.

The growing timeline challenge

One of the most significant issues facing religious organizations today is timing.

Under current conditions, many EB-4 applicants face wait times of approximately four to five years before a green card becomes available. At the same time, religious workers in R-1 status are generally limited to a maximum stay of five years.

While a new interim final rule released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this year removed the one-year foreign residency requirement for religious workers who reach their maximum R-1 stay, they still must depart the United States for a period of time. With the recent ban on travel from certain countries, departing the U.S. may not be an option. Additionally, problems that can be encountered at U.S. Consulates with visa issuance can mean departing and returning to the U.S. is not assured.

Because of this, religious organizations could encounter a situation where a valued employee is approaching the end of R-1 eligibility without permanent residency secured, or a pathway to continuously remain in the United States, if they solely rely on the EB-4 category.

LEARN MORE: What new DHS rule means for R-1 religious workers and faith-based employers

The “default path” assumption

Despite these challenges, many religious organizations continue to rely exclusively on the EB-4 category.

In many cases, this reliance is not the result of a deliberate strategic evaluation, but rather familiarity. EB-4 is widely recognized within religious communities and avoids certain complexities associated with other employment-based green card categories.

However, defaulting to EB-4 without considering alternatives may lead to unintended consequences, particularly in an environment where timelines are increasingly uncertain.

Alternative employment-based immigrant visa pathways

Religious organizations are not limited to the EB-4 category.

In many situations, ministers and other religious workers may qualify for employment-based green card categories such as the EB-2 or EB-3.

EB-2 generally applies to positions requiring an advanced degree, such as a master’s degree, or its equivalent. Many ministerial roles already require a Master of Divinity or similar credential, which may support eligibility under EB-2.

EB-3 applies to positions which require a bachelor’s degree and/or at least 2 years of training or experience.

A key distinction is that EB-2 and EB-3 typically require completion of the PERM labor certification process, which is not necessary for the EB-4 category. While this additional step introduces complexity and added costs, it may also provide a significant advantage. In many cases, EB-2 and EB-3 timelines are shorter than those associated with EB-4.

This creates a strategic trade-off:

EB-4 offers a more streamlined process but may involve longer and less predictable wait times

EB-2 and EB-3 involve additional procedural requirements and costs but may lead to faster overall outcomes

The appropriate path depends on the organization’s priorities, structure, budget and capacity.

The PERM process: Practical considerations

The PERM labor certification process is often the primary reason religious organizations hesitate to pursue EB-2 or EB-3.

This process requires employers to:

Obtain a prevailing wage determination from the Department of Labor

Conduct a structured recruitment process using prescribed advertising methods

Demonstrate that no minimally qualified U.S. worker is available for the position

In addition, the process involves additional financial investment and time. Recruitment costs, legal fees and processing timelines, which may extend beyond one year, must be considered.

A further challenge arises from the nature of religious organizations’ hiring practices.

Hiring decisions within religious organizations are frequently relational and value-driven. Concepts such as alignment with mission, community connection and leadership style are central considerations. These factors, while critical, are not easily translated into the objective criteria required under the PERM framework.

Yet, this challenge often reflects a need for clearer articulation rather than a lack of structure.

When organizations undertake a careful evaluation of their needs, they are often able to define criteria such as:

Leadership experience in comparable ministry settings

Specific areas of ministry focus (e.g., youth, outreach, education)

Educational background

Program development or teaching experience

In this context, the PERM process becomes less about imposing rigidity and more about formalizing existing expectations.

LEARN MORE: Navigating PERM recruitment in 2026

Organizational capacity and readiness

The feasibility of pursuing green cards for religious workers in the EB-2 or EB-3 categories varies across organizations.

Larger churches and denominations often have:

More formalized hiring practices

Clearly defined role requirements

Greater administrative and financial resources

These factors may facilitate easier navigation of the PERM process.

Smaller organizations may face practical constraints, including limited budgets or less formalized hiring criteria. In such cases, EB-4 may remain the most practical permanent-residency pathway.

Religious organizations should consult with experienced immigration counsel to evaluate their options. Even where EB-4 is appropriate, awareness of alternative pathways remains important for future planning.

The risk of a single-path approach

A central concern with exclusive reliance on EB-4 is the concentration of risk.

When an organization depends on a single immigration pathway, it becomes more vulnerable to factors beyond its control, including changes in immigrant visa availability and processing timelines.

If delays occur, there may be limited options to mitigate disruption.

By contrast, organizations that evaluate multiple pathways are better positioned to adapt. Such organizations may:

Assess whether EB-2 or EB-3 offers a more efficient route

Develop contingency plans in response to changing conditions

Make earlier decisions when a broader range of options is available

The objective is not to replace EB-4 usage, but to avoid exclusive dependence on it.

Conclusion

The EB-4 category remains a valuable tool for religious organizations seeking permanent residency for ministers and religious workers.

However, exclusive reliance on EB-4 may introduce unnecessary risk in the current environment.

A more holistic approach involves:

Understanding the full range of available pathways

Evaluating tradeoffs between simplicity and timing

Incorporating immigration planning into broader organizational strategy

Religious organizations operating today face increased complexity and uncertainty in immigration processes. Those that adopt a broader, more deliberate approach, including evaluation of multiple pathways, are better positioned to maintain continuity in leadership and operations.

Further Reading

How churches, other religious organizations can sponsor workers for U.S. visas

Running out of time on an R-1 religious worker visa? Here are some alternative options and strategies

What is the R-1 religious worker visa?

ICE visits Q&A for churches, temples, mosques, and other houses of worship

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