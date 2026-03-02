Pabian Law's Weekly Video: Terminating An H-2B Visa Worker

ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Terminating An H-2B Visa Worker

This week's video, Terminating an H-2B Visa Worker (linked) is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube page.
Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice weekend!

Seasonal employers sponsor H-2B visa workers to add incredible talent to their businesses. Generally, these workers end up being some of an organization's top workers. But what happens when things do not go as planned? This video dives into whether employers can fire H-2B visa workers and the legal requirements when doing so.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great week!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

