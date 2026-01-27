ARTICLE
27 January 2026

Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted! (January 23, 2026)

PL
Pabian Law

Contributor

Pabian Law logo
Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.
Explore Firm Details
I hope all is well. This week's video is posted to our Pabian Law YouTube page!
United States Immigration
Keith Pabian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Keith Pabian’s articles from Pabian Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States
Pabian Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)

Pabian Law Clients,

I hope all is well. This week's video is posted to our Pabian Law YouTube page!

One of the biggest decisions when an employer files for H-2B seasonal visa workers is whether to recruit workers from outside the country or to file for those already in the United States with valid H-2B visas (in-country transfers/extensions). In this video, we outline the Pro's and Con's of Recruiting Out-of-Country Workers (linked). This video is integral for an employer trying to find success with not only recruiting H-2B visa workers, but also in the H-2B visa petition process. You can view the video by clicking on the image below.

1736604a.jpg

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Keith Pabian
Keith Pabian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More