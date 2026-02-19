ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Pabian Law's Weekly Video: The Pro's And Con's Of Filing For In-Country H-2B Visa Workers

I hope everyone had a nice week, this week's video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel!
Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice week, this week's video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel!

This week's video, The Pro's and Con's of Filing for In-Country H-2B Visa Workers, discusses deciding factors for an employer filing for H-2B seasonal visa workers already in the United States with valid H-2B visas (in-country transfers/extensions). This video is integral for an employer trying to find success with not only recruiting H-2B visa workers, but also in the H-2B visa petition process.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

