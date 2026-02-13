Pabian Law's Weekly Video: H-2B Visa Cap Relief (2026) (Video)

Pabian Law Clients,

Late on Friday, January 30th, DHS and the DOL jointly announced that they would be increasing the FY 2026 H-2B visa cap by 64,716 visas. This weeks' video, H-2B Visa Cap Relief (2026) (linked), discussed how cap relief will look different this year including if and how April 1st lottery groups will be able to take advantage of these supplemental visas. It also discussed how winter and later-summer filers are impacted. You can view the video by clicking on the image below.

