Haiti And Syria TPS Update: Additional Agency Guidance For I-9 And E-Verify Compliance

USCIS and E-Verify have updated their previous coordinated employer guidance with respect to handling I-9 and E-Verify compliance for current TPS beneficiaries...

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USCIS and E-Verify have updated their previous coordinated employer guidance with respect to handling I-9 and E-Verify compliance for current TPS beneficiaries from Haiti and Syria. Below are updated instructions.

Form I-9

Complete Section 1 and Section 2 on I-9s as follows:

New Hire Instructions:

Section 1 (“Expiration Date”) – input “as per court order”

Section 2 (“Expiration Date (if any)”) – input as follows: For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026” For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”



Existing Employee Instructions:

Additional Information Box or Supplement B: Add a note referencing the court stay and USCIS guidance with the applicable expiration date.

E-Verify

The E-Verify updates (see Haiti and Syria) echo the I-9 approach for new hires:

When creating or updating a case for a TPS holder, use the following expiration dates from the I-9 in the E-Verify case: For Haitian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026” For Syrian TPS holders: “July 1, 2026”

Do not treat the earlier printed date on the EAD as the controlling expiration for E-Verify purposes.

Do not run a second E-Verify case for existing employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.