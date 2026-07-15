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15 July 2026

USCIS Updates Temporary Protected Status Expiration Guidance Following Supreme Court Decision

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U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has issued critical updates affecting work authorization expiration dates for Temporary Protected Status beneficiaries from seven countries, following the Supreme Court's decision in Mullin v. Doe. Employers must act quickly to update Form I-9 records and reverification deadlines for affected employees from Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen before mid-July 2026.
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Betty N. Wong,Samantha L. Bloom, and Juan Steevens
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Summary

Following up on our prior Alert, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued updated guidance affecting the expiration date of Temporary Protected Status-related work authorization for employees from Burma (now Myanmar)EthiopiaHaitiSomaliaSouth SudanSyria, and Yemen

Background

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 25, 2026, decision in Mullin v. Doe cleared the way for DHS to proceed with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) terminations for Haiti and Syria, while signaling broader implications for other TPS designations. TPS allows eligible nationals of designated countries to live and work temporarily in the United States. Once TPS-based work authorization lapses, continued employment can create I-9, civil fine, audit, and federal contracting risk.

New Developments

USCIS’s July 10 updates supersede prior guidance and confirm that affected TPS beneficiaries retain TPS status and employment authorization for now, under court-ordered extensions, while the lower courts align with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Mullin v. Doe.

For employers, the practical takeaway is USCIS’s updated Form I-9 and E-Verify guidance:

  • Syria, South Sudan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Burma, and Somalia: Employers should use July 17, 2026, as the new Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) expiration.
  • Haiti: Employers should use July 24, 2026, as the new EAD expiration.

Employer Guidance

Employers should take the following steps as soon as possible:

  • Identify affected employees. Review Form I-9 records for employees whose work authorization is based on TPS for an affected country.
  • Update tracking systems. Track the appropriate EAD expiration date based on the new guidance.
  • Calendar reverification. Set reverification reminders before the applicable date.
  • Document the I-9 update. Follow the country-specific USCIS instructions and consider attaching the relevant USCIS alert and TPS country page to the employee’s Form I-9 file.
  • Avoid document-specific requests. Continue to accept any valid, current document showing employment authorization that the employee chooses to present.
  • Monitor USCIS updates. The status of affected inpiduals’ TPS and employment authorization remains tied to active litigation and may change as the cases proceed.

Employers with affected employees should work closely with experienced immigration counsel to confirm work authorization, make I-9 and E-Verify updates, assess alternative status options where appropriate, and prepare for reverification before the applicable deadline this month.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Betty N. Wong
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Samantha L. Bloom
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Juan Steevens
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