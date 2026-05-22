Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: In-Country H-2B Visa Recruiting Trends For Success

In-country H-2B recruiting is becoming increasingly vital as employers navigate visa caps, processing delays, and heightened immigration scrutiny. While some businesses are achieving full staffing through this approach, others continue to struggle with attracting and retaining qualified workers. This analysis explores the key differences between successful and unsuccessful in-country H-2B recruiting strategies.

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law YouTube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers In-Country H-2B Visa Recruiting Trends for Success (linked).

In-country H-2B recruiting continues to grow in both popularity and importance as employers face increasing challenges bringing workers into the United States from abroad. Between ongoing H-2B cap limitations, visa processing obstacles, and heightened scrutiny throughout the immigration process, more employers across the country are turning to in-country recruiting as a critical staffing solution. However, while some employers are finding tremendous success with this strategy, others are struggling to attract and retain qualified in-country workers. So what separates the employers who are fully staffed from those still facing labor shortages?

In this video, we discuss current trends in the H-2B landscape, common challenges employers are encountering, and practical tips and strategies that are helping businesses successfully recruit and retain in-country H-2B workers. Whether you are just beginning to explore in-country recruiting or looking to improve your current approach, this video provides valuable insights to help strengthen your seasonal workforce strategy.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.