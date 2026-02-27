Pryor Cashman Welcomes Philip Folkemer As Director Of Government Affairs

Pryor Cashman announced today that Philip Folkemer has joined the firm as director of government affairs, a newly created position designed to enhance the firm's ability to help clients navigate the federal policy and regulatory landscape. Based in Washington, D.C., and working closely with the firm's New York office, Phil will serve as a firmwide resource focused initially on supporting the Immigration Group.

Phil joins Pryor Cashman after more than 15 years as a foreign service officer with the U.S. Department of State, where he held senior roles in both political and consular affairs. Most recently, he served as consular lead policy analyst, helping oversee a $6.2 billion global consular budget. He also served in the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, developing government policy priorities in East Africa and coordinating with international organizations, including the United Nations. He previously held diplomatic postings in Belgium, Belize, Ecuador, and Togo.

"Phil's experience inside the State Department gives him a thorough understanding of how federal policy is developed, implemented, and adjusted in real time," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "Creating this role allows us to provide clients with deeper insight into the realities of federal decision-making."

Phil will provide immediate assistance to the firm's Immigration Group, which is advising clients on an immigration landscape marked by shifting agency guidance and evolving requirements affecting businesses and individuals alike.

"Our clients depend on us not only to interpret the law, but to anticipate change," said Colleen L. Caden, chair of Pryor Cashman's Immigration Group. "Phil brings firsthand knowledge of visa processes, consular operations, and interagency coordination, along with relationships and institutional insight that will help us stay ahead of policy changes. His perspective will strengthen our ability to deliver proactive and practical guidance."

In addition to his policy leadership roles, Phil managed American Citizen Services operations in Ecuador, overseeing services for approximately 50,000 U.S. citizens, and represented the United States in multilateral settings, including at NATO. He began his career in public service as a Peace Corps volunteer in Uganda.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.