USCIS Announces Reduction Of EAD Validity Period For Foreign Nationals In Certain Categories

USCIS has announced the reduction of the maximum validity period from five years to 18 months for employment authorization documents (EAD) for certain categories of aliens or foreign nationals beginning Dec. 5, 2025.

The change to USCIS' Policy Manual reduces the maximum validity period for initial and renewal EADs for foreign nationals:

Admitted as refugees;

Granted asylum;

Granted withholding of deportation or removal;

With pending applications for asylum or withholding of removal;

With pending applications for adjustment of status under INA 245; and

With pending applications for suspension of deportation, cancellation of removal, or relief under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act.

The change affects any EAD pending or filed on or after Dec. 5, 2025, and based on the above categories.

According to the announcement, the reduced maximum validity periods allow for enhanced screening and vetting efforts, fraud deterrence, and "detection of aliens with potentially harmful intent."

In addition, the updated Policy Manual incorporates the changes to EAD validity periods required by H.R. 1 and implemented by DHS on July 22, 2025. H.R. 1 limited the validity period for initial and renewal EADs to one year or the end date of the authorized parole period or duration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), whichever is shorter, for foreign nationals:

Paroled as refugees;

Granted TPS;

Granted parole;

With a pending TPS application; and

Spouse of entrepreneur parole.

These validity period requirements affect any EAD pending or filed on or after July 22, 2025.