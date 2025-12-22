USCIS Curtails Validity Period ForSeveral Categories Of Employment Authorization Document

On December 4, 2025, USCIS issued a Policy Alert announcing that it will shorten the maximum validity period for certain initial and renewal Employment Authorization Documents ("EADs"). According to USCIS, more frequent vetting is necessary for certain categories of foreign nationals who may pose a threat to national security ¾an assertion tied to the recent shooting of two National Guardsmen deployed to Washington, DC., allegedly at the hands of an Afghan parolee.

As a result, the maximum EAD validity period for the following classes will be shortened from 5 years to 18 months for:

Aliens admitted as refugees;

Aliens granted asylum;

Aliens granted withholding of deportation or removal;

Aliens with pending applications for asylum or withholding of removal;

Aliens with pending applications for adjustment of status under INA 245; and

Aliens with pending applications for suspension of deportation, cancellation of removal, or relief under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act.

Further, pursuant to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the validity period for initial and renewal EADs for certain parolees and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) grantees will be the shorter of one year, or the end date of the authorized parole period or TPS validity, as applicable, for the following categories:

Aliens paroled as refugees;

Aliens granted TPS;

Aliens granted parole;

Aliens with a pending TPS application; and

Alien spouse of entrepreneur parole.

The new policy applies to all EAD applications in the above categories that are either filed or pending on of December 5, 2025.

What This Means

Aliens who possess EADs in the above categories may want to consider filing extension applications far more frequently. The increased volume is expected to further strain USCIS operations and contribute to longer processing times.