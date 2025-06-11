Trump Suspends Travel To U.S. For Nationals Of 19 Countries

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending entry to the U.S. for nationals of 19 countries on June 4, 2025. The proclamation stated that the designated countries are so deficient in their information screening and vetting that a suspension on the entry of nationals from those countries is necessary. "Presidential Proclamation Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Threats" took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 9, 2025.

Nationals of the following countries are fully suspended from entering the U.S. as immigrants or nonimmigrants starting June 9, 2025:

Afghanistan

Burma

Chad

Republic of Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Nationals of the following countries are partially suspended from entering the U.S. as immigrants or as nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, or J visas:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The suspension on entry applies to all nationals of the designated countries who are outside of the U.S. on the effective date and do not have a valid immigrant or nonimmigrant visa on the effective date. Visas issued before June 9, 2025, will not be revoked.

Similar to the travel ban under President Trump's first term, there are exceptions to the suspension on entry in specific circumstances, which include:

U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents ("green card holders");

Foreign nationals holding dual citizenship with and traveling on the passport of a country not subject to the suspension;

Certain A, C, G, or NATO nonimmigrant visa holders;

Athletes, members of an athletic team, coaches, support personnel, and immediate relatives traveling for a major sporting event, such as the World Cup or Olympics;

Certain immediate relatives of U.S. citizens;

Adoptions;

Special Immigrant Visas for Afghanis or U.S. government employees;

Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran;

Individuals granted asylum, refugee status, or withholding of removal under CAT.

In addition, there are two "national interest" exceptions, where the travel by the individual would:

Advance a critical U.S. national interest involving the Department of Justice; or

Serve a U.S. national interest at the discretion of the Secretary of State.

The proclamation does not indicate how long the travel ban will remain in effect. Instead, it provides that the State Department will assess whether the travel suspensions and limitations should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented 90 days after implementation, and then every 180 days. In the proclamation, the president specifically asked for an evaluation on whether Egypt should be added, so it is likely the list of covered countries will grow.

Important Takeaways for Employers

Restrictions on entry to the U.S. will greatly hinder business and personal travel for covered workers and employees. Even in an emergency, travelers could find themselves unable to return to the United States. Employers should closely monitor international business travel requirements and carefully plan to avoid disruption from employee travel.

While the travel ban does not revoke immigrant or nonimmigrant visas issued before June 9, 2025, nationals of the designated countries may nonetheless be subject to enhanced inspections by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when seeking admission.

Jackson Lewis attorneys will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

