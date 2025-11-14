USCIS Issues Requests For Evidence Demanding $100,000 H-1B Fee; Here's What It Means For Indians

This Times of India article discusses new USCIS requests for evidence (RFEs) under the Trump administration that demand a $100,000 H-1B visa fee, creating confusion and concern among employers and visa applicants, especially Indians. Greenberg Traurig Immigration & Compliance Co-Chair Kate Kalmykov notes that the heightened costs and uncertainty may cause companies to reconsider or delay H-1B sponsorships. This development is significant as it may add financial and procedural hurdles to a visa program widely used by skilled foreign professionals.
